Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Carving Out Enviable Market Share

With the online gaming market expected to explode to more than $130 billion in the next five years, there may be a smarter way to cash in on the action. Much like the merchants that made millions during the gold boom while prospectors panned for dreams, providing B2B services such as online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content has proved to be a winning business model.

Coming off its 14th consecutive quarter of profitability, Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) continues to carve out enviable market share by delivering state-of-the-art configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its customers across the globe. Golden Matrix’s gaming IP includes sophisticated tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users — exactly what iGaming operators need. With more than 580 unique casino operations, 30-plus partnerships, 6 million-plus end users and 3,161 original games, Golden Matrix has established itself as one of the world’s leading providers of turnkey and white-label gaming platforms, Esports technology and gaming content, and the company has even bigger plans for market dominion.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. GMGI’s platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80% controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform.

For more information about the company, visit www.GoldenMatrix.com

