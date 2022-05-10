Organic Acid Market to Hit US$ 18.8 Bn by 2032, Says FMI

NEWARK, Del, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organic acid market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.3 Bn in 2022. Sales of organic acids are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching a valuation of US$ 18.8 Bn by 2032.



Organic acid is used in the food and beverage sector as a preservative to prolong the shelf life of food without altering its taste or flavour. It is also used in beverages due to its anti-oxidizing and anti-bacterial properties.

These acids have multiple applications in animal feed industry to inhibit bacterial growth and provide hosts with nutritional content. They are used in cosmetics to get rid of dead cells and nourish skin. Owing to these factors, demand for organic acids is expected to rise in the forthcoming years.

Consumers are adopting a healthy lifestyle and are conscious about the intake of any products that contain chemical ingredients which be harsh on their skin or cause any side effects because of daily consumption.

Consumer preference for brands that are offering organic products without harmful chemical additives is expected to influence the demand for organic acids. To fulfil rising consumer demand for natural products, manufacturers are developing technologies and clean label products that do not cause any harm to environment and human health.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness surge in demand for organic acids due to less stringent policies. North America is expected to be the hub for manufacturing and export of different organic acids due to easy availability of infrastructure and technical know-how.

Get Sample of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-159

“Growing preference for clean label products across the food & beverage sector, coupled with increasing incorporation of organic acids in animal feed will steer growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The organic acid market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.2% and 4.2% in North America and the Latin America, respectively, through 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% of the total organic acid market share share.

The Europe organic acid market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn over the forecast period.

Total sales in the U.S. organic acids market will reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022.

The India organic acid market valuation will total US$ 1.07 Bn in 2022.

By application, sales in the poultry and farming segment are projected to account for 30% of the total market share.

Based on product type, demand for citric acid will continue gaining traction.





Competitive Landscape

Key organic acid manufacturers are focusing on research & development to offer various products with no chemical additives. Key players are collaborating and developing new products to penetrate untapped markets. For instance:

Eastman Chemical Company announced the acquisition of 3F Feed & Food, a European pioneer in the commercial and technical producer of livestock feed and human food additives. 3F's operations and assets, which are based in Spain, will improve and support Eastman's animal nutrition industry's sustained future demand and will be integrated into the company's Additives & Functional Products division.





Organic Acid Market By Category

By Product Type:

Acetic Acid

Formic Acid

Propionic Acid

Ascorbic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Gluconic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Other Acids

By End-Use Application:

Poultry and Farming

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-159

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Global Organic Acid Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continue…

Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-159

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Malted Wheat Flour Market : The global demand for malted wheat flour demand is expected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5.2% to 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Fava Bean Protein Market : The fava bean protein market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, up from US$ 56.79 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 85.69 Bn by 2032.

Flour Conditioner Market : The global flour conditioner market is estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of around 4% to 5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Scleroglucan Market : The global scleroglucan market is estimated to exhibit growth at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Dextrates Market : The global dextrates market is expected to project growth at a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-organic-acids-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs