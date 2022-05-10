Herborium® Enters $220Billion Digital Content Market

Houston, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 05/10/2022. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal, beauty and wellness products with a clinically validated records of efficacy and safety, announced today that it officially commenced its transition into “Content Plus Product Company” initially previewed in the Company’s February 28th Shareholders Update Letter

Covid Pandemic and following economic and social changes accelerated new healthcare, consumer and technology trends resulted in changing landscape of the e commerce. With 21% growth of on line beauty business since 2018; and over 75% of women and over 55% of men purchasing they selfcare products on line, Herborium expansion of its platform opens a new growth opportunities for the Company.

Simplifying buying on-line, curating purchasing decisions through personalizing regimens of natural self-care and beauty, individualizing diagnosis within healthcare, wellness and beauty concerns and curating unique integrated natural solutions easily accessible by consumers and service providers, positions the Company as a highly competitive and innovative part of the $230Billion digital content market

To develop its innovative technology Herborium partnered with ADRECOM INC. a innovative, technology company focused on development and application of AI (Artificial Intelligence). Herborium Self-Care platform is to integrate not only Herborium products, expertise, and content but also those of qualified partners to provide the most comprehensive, multi-facet hosting and delivery digital tool in natural selfcare and beauty.

In addition, due to Herborium unique expertise, the new platform will provide forum for consumers and professionals seeking natural alternatives to serious self-care concerns (in the first stage focused on skin health) unanswered by traditional providers.

Finally- the innovative technology platform shall allow the Company to establish

a Consortium of selected natural products and know-how partners that together provide one of a kind, comprehensive, easy to use and friendly to access one stop shopping, treatments, counseling, advisement and curated consumer forum in the highly thought after natural wellness and beauty space.

From business perspective this New Model allows Herborium to realize multiple revenues streams, significantly expand its market reach, increase consumer satisfaction and loyalty, and create additional shareholders value trough revenues growth and potential for further partnerships and acquisitions.

The Platform and Consortium is expected to launch in a Fourth Quarter of 2022.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal and wellness products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

