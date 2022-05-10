Worldwide Smart Robot Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Fanuc and iRobot Among Others

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart robot market reached a value of US$ 8.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Smart robots collaborate with humans and adapt their behavior according to experience for performing cognitive tasks and manual labor work. They are integrated with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensors, and deep learning (DL).

They can digitally connect with a cloud platform to improve operational efficiency and agility of business processes. As a result, they are widely utilized in industrial settings to automate manufacturing processes and warehouse management systems.



Smart Robot Market Trends:

The emergence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and the growing trend of precision manufacturing are catalyzing the need to modify manufacturing facilities into connected factories. This represents one of the major factors driving the demand for smart robots as they can perform repetitive and less ergonomic tasks, which allows seamless sharing of information and increases product quality and productivity.

Moreover, several retail stores are deploying in-store robots to recognize actions in real-time, assist operators, and reduce human errors. Apart from this, service-enabled robotics is gaining traction in the healthcare industry to assist complex surgeries, elderly care, assistive technologies, and patient care at home. This, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is positively influencing the demand for smart robots to aid people with cognitive, sensory, and motor impairments.

Furthermore, as smart robotic vacuum cleaners are lightweight, small-in-size, and require low maintenance, they are extensively utilized for mopping, cleaning, and ultraviolet (UV) sterilization of residential and commercial spaces. This, in confluence with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the growing emphasis of individuals on maintaining health and hygiene, is positively influencing the demand for smart robots to prevent the spread of the pandemic and create a safe workplace.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smart robot market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, mobility, application and vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

Breakup by Application:

Welding and Painting

Assembling and Disassembling

Material Handling and Sorting

Inspection and Security

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Electrical and Electronics

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., F&P Robotics AG, Fanuc Corporation, Hanson Robotics Limited, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG (Midea Group), Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk), Rethink Robotics GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, SoftBank Robotics Corp and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart robot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart robot market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mobility?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smart robot market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Robot Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Mobility

7.1 Stationary

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mobile

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Welding and Painting

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Assembling and Disassembling

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Material Handling and Sorting

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Inspection and Security

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Automotive

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Electrical and Electronics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Food and Beverages

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Chemical

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Residential

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 F&P Robotics AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Fanuc Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hanson Robotics Limited

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 iRobot Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 KUKA AG (Midea Group)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Rethink Robotics GmbH

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Seiko Epson Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 SoftBank Robotics Corp

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

