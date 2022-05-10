Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), announced today that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in May.

BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET