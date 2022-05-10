Centura Health Nationally Recognized with Record Ten “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

(CENTENNIAL, COLO.), May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, is excited to announce that ten hospitals across Colorado received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Centura’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A through F grade to all general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“Our 21,000 caregivers are committed to achieving zero preventable harm, and the record ten ‘A’ grades we received this spring speaks to the dedication and progress the team is making toward this goal,” said Dr. Shauna Gulley, Centura Health Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “We care deeply about our amazing caregivers and patients and are proud of the work they’ve done to become a High Reliability Organization (HRO).”

The Centura hospitals recognized as “A” Leapfrog hospitals includes:

Centura Health - Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Centura Health - Avista Adventist Hospital

Centura Health - Longmont United Hospital

Centura Health - Parker Adventist Hospital

Centura Health - Penrose Hospital

Centura Health - Porter Adventist Hospital

Centura Health - St. Anthony North Hospital

Centura Health - St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

Centura Health - St. Francis Medical Center

Centura Health - St. Mary Corwin Medical Center

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Centura Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see our full grade details and other valuable information, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

###

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 19 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.