Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Spring Investor Conferences

BROOMFIELD, Col. , May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in two spring conferences:



On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York City at 1:15 pm ET. The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at Piper Sandler’s The Year of the Restaurant Industry Summit in New York City at 12:50 pm ET.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of “Loving Life” which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

