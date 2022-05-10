XIL Health Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces List

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space that built the XIL Impact SaaS platform, today announces that it has been recognized as one of Inc.’s 2022 Best Workplaces. This prestigious list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.



“At XIL Health, we understand company culture is the leading factor in creating a competitive, winning company. Great companies are made up of exceptional people, and by listening to what matters to our team members, we are able to accelerate our growth. Creating and maintaining a positive, flexible environment supports excellence. We correlate employee well-being and happiness with increased resiliency and slower turnover – even amid the Great Resignation,” said XIL Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang. “Working for XIL Health means that employees don’t have to sacrifice their physical and mental well-being for their careers. Taking care of our employees in the office and at home, we offer paid parental leave, on-site lactation rooms, healthy snacking options, physical therapy programs, financial education and personal development.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. XIL Health goes above and beyond for its employees with their benefits which include work from anywhere on the planet, paid maternity leave, profit sharing, mental health Mondays, days off to care for a sick or aging parent, as well as the typical medical, dental, vision and 401k match.

In addition to receiving this honor from Inc., XIL Health also has been named a finalist in the 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Awards - North America. Inspiring Workplaces™ recognizes forward-thinking organizations nationwide that put their people first. Winners will be announced at the InspireWork Summit on June 22, 2022, at the Liberty Plaza in New York City.

Unique in the healthtech industry, XIL Health has an executive team composed entirely of women. XIL Health’s identity as a women-led company is deeply embedded in everything it does, including its company-wide policies, which is why the company prioritizes work-life balance and encourages two-way communication between management and employees.

“Working at XIL Health brings the benefits of a large organization and combines it with the culture of a startup. The relationships I’ve developed with my direct manager and coworkers are strong, and I know that I’ll be able to lean on them for both personal and professional matters,” said Will Stevens, Senior Manager of Security and Systems Development at XIL Health. “In addition, XIL Health has tools in place to promote professional growth. I feel confident in my ability to set me and my family up for success long-term.”

