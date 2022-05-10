Verb Technology Partners with Momentum Factor to Offer Direct Sales Companies the First Fully Integrated Social Sharing and Compliance Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces its partnership with Momentum Factor, makers of FieldWatch™ and the leading digital risk management firm specializing in online compliance monitoring and global online reputation management services and technologies. The partnership provides direct sales companies with the first of its kind social compliance solution.



By integrating Momentum Factor's FieldCheck™ platform with VERB's customer relationship and content management application, verbCRM, field representatives can review and post their social messages with confidence, knowing that FieldCheck reviews each post for keywords or phrases that are not following regulatory compliance or company guidelines, including FTC and FDA compliance.

"The power of combining the industry's leading compliance tool with our number one rated direct sales enablement and social sharing tool truly gives our clients a fully integrated platform that the industry hasn't seen," states McKinley Oswald, VERB's President of Direct Sales. "Now, Momentum Factor clients and VERB clients will have confidence and peace of mind that their direct sellers can share information responsibly and follow government and company guidelines."

FieldCheck is fully integrated into the verbCRM app and connects with every social platform. Direct sales companies can now establish filters for company-specific, non-compliant phrases, keywords, and terms, while direct selling representatives can scan their personalized social content in minutes for full compliance. In the case of a non-compliant message, direct sellers are educated and offered a suggested option for updating their message to make it compliant.

“We are very excited about partnering with a company of Verb’s stature in the direct sales market,” said Jonathan Gilliam, CEO & Founder of Momentum Factor. “Having FieldCheck fully integrated within verbCRM will be a difference maker for both compliance teams and field representatives within the direct selling industry.”

To learn more about verbCRM, visit https://www.verb.tech/direct-sales. And for additional information on Momentum Factor’s FieldCheck platform, log on to https://momofactor.com/services/fieldcheck/.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

About Momentum Factor

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Momentum Factor is the leading digital risk management firm specializing in online compliance monitoring and global online reputation management services and technologies. This includes its flagship product, FieldWatch which is used by enterprise, mid-sized and start-up companies to identify online risks and enforce policies. Please visit momofactor.com to learn more.

