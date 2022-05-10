TalentX Entertainment Announces New Managing Directors: Entertainment Marketing Expert Vanessa DelMuro and Social Media, High Fashion and Commercial Talent Veteran Kimberly Duman

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier influencer management agency TalentX Entertainment is welcoming a new era of female leadership under the direction of senior talent veterans Vanessa DelMuro and Kimberly Duman. The news comes fresh off the announcement that TalentX’s parent company, ReKTGlobal, is to be acquired by metaverse innovation and entertainment company Infinite Reality in a landmark half a billion dollar transaction.



To TalentX, DelMuro brings more than two decades of experience on the front lines of entertainment marketing, digital content development, and talent engagement, while Duman spent her 15-year career exclusively in talent management — first in the fashion industry for commercial and high fashion models before segueing into the realm of social media stars. Together, DelMuro and Duman will be injecting fresh talent, energy, and experience into TalentX — the company founded by superstar creators but rounded out by a staff of top-notch industry executives and expert influencer managers.

Duman excelled during her time in the fashion industry but saw an opportunity for industry progress and left to pursue a position at StyleHaul as the Senior Director of Talent Campaigns. There, she met DelMuro, who was serving as SVP of Global Talent. They quickly found they were a dynamic duo, utilizing creative problem-solving skills to create order in a new and sometimes-chaotic industry. The pair next brought their expertise to YMU Entertainment, where they built the company’s US Social Division from the ground up.

Arriving with DelMuro and Duman is a dynamic management team that will comprise the new Beauty and Style Division at TalentX. The division will be led by Mallory Llewellyn as Head of Talent and supported by Amanda Erwin (Director of Talent), Cristina Fernandez (Senior Talent Manager), Kelley Tran (Senior Talent Manager), and Lyndsay Allen (Talent Manager).

The pair have also elevated a number of the current TalentX team members: from the Entertainment Division, Sarah McKendrick has been promoted to Talent Manager, and from the Gaming Division, Ryan Tucker and Paul Shaw have both been promoted to Junior Talent Managers.

In addition, DelMuro and Duman come to TalentX with a roster of huge names that reflect their passion for empowered female leads and diverse faces in the influencer world. They include cross-cultural comedy, beauty, and lifestyle influencer Mariale Marrero (34.8 million social reach); fitness expert Jillian Michaels (7.4 million social reach); beauty creator and new mom Nicole Guerriero (6.1 million social reach), and lifestyle and curly hair guru, Jasmine Brown (4.7 million social reach).

Founded in January 2021, TalentX has become the frontrunner of creator and influencer management. It represents more than 70 creators with a lineup that is growing as it secures a stream of prime brand partnerships for names on its roster. Some marquee names to date include global superstar Noah Beck (43.6 million social reach), model-turned-lifestyle and mom influencer Abbie Herbert (15.7 million social reach), professional Fortnite player Ewok (1.39 million social reach); top gaming content creator, host, and entrepreneur Mari Takahashi (1.86 million social reach); Against the Current frontwoman Chrissy Costanza (4 million social reach).

Nimble and constantly evolving with the ever-changing social media industry, TalentX is currently developing ways to grow revenue streams beyond social media platforms and sage brand placements, through licensing, brand development, music, VR and touring opportunities. TalentX Entertainment is owned by ReKTGlobal.

About ReKTGlobal:

ReKTGlobal is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what’s now and what’s next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. With its in-house teams of experts designing innovative proprietary platforms, transforming streams into content and ads, and generating analytics – all in real-time – ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences.

ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, premier influencer management agency TalentX Entertainment, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Xchange Factor. ReKT is also home to the esports industry’s most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers.

For more information, visit www.rektglobal.com.

