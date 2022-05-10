CIP Real Estate Doubled Commercial Property Holdings with North Dallas Acquisition

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate acquired over 2.5 million square feet of commercial real estate in Texas and Georgia late last year, effectively doubling the size of its commercial property portfolio in the U.S. In 2022, several of the company’s new North Dallas assets will be available for sale, along with select properties in California and South Carolina.



“We are excited about the acquisition of the Dallas North portfolio. It fits perfectly into our value-added business plan as we implement the sales of the smaller office assets while increasing income in the industrial portfolio” said Robert Strom, Chairman of CIP Real Estate.

The largest acquisition in CIP Real Estate’s history was the Dallas North Portfolio, which includes 2.3 million square feet of properties in 36 individual industrial and office projects totaling 80 buildings located in Dallas and the rapidly expanding North Dallas cities of Richardson, Addison, Plano, Allen and Carrollton. The portfolio is approximately 80% occupied by over 550 tenants. The $265 million deal closed in December 2021.

“The acquisition of this portfolio of small bay industrial and office projects was a rare opportunity to acquire significant mass in the DFW metro, particularly in submarkets where reproduction is basically impossible due to zoning restrictions, lack of suitable land, and escalating construction costs. We are expecting rental rates to increase markedly in the next five years as strong demand for this product type outstrips the available supply of space,” said Eric Smyth, CEO of CIP Real Estate.

CIP Real Estate plans to invest more than $20 million in capital improvements in the next three years across the portfolio. These capital improvements include updating the exterior of the properties and significantly upgrading interior suites.

All the assets in the Dallas North Portfolio were purchased from a Dallas-based private investment partnership, with debt funding from JP Morgan and MidFirst Bank coordinated by the Atlanta and Dallas based Equity, Debt, & Structured Finance team of Cushman & Wakefield. Correspondingly, the seller was represented in the transaction by the Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets and Industrial Advisory Group.

The portfolio was acquired by CIP Real Estate in its joint venture with Almanac Realty Investors, the private real estate investment arm of Neuberger Berman ( www.nb.com ), which provided up to $300 million of growth capital to CIP in 2019. CIP Real Estate’s and Almanac’s current portfolio is valued in excess of $865 million.