All Covered Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

Ramsey, NJ, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named All Covered, its IT Services Division to its 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. The annual list identifies the leading service providers in North America, whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

Two other categories comprise the list: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services. This is All Covered’s seventh time on the list and its third consecutive year in the Elite 150 category, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. Konica Minolta’s Canadian IT Services Division, IT Weapons, was also named to the 2022 list in the Managed Security 100 category.

All Covered offers a full range of IT services and managed IT support across the entire IT spectrum, from network design to helpdesk support, with customized services to fit any business’ needs. The company supports its clients by optimizing resources, maintaining infrastructure, migrating to cloud services and more, with a special focus on IT security to protect data, safeguard documents and comply with fast-changing regulations. All Covered can provide comprehensive IT support for day-to-day business needs, or assist internal IT personnel with supplemental support in specific areas.

“We are so pleased to be included in this exclusive list of top technology providers, and I could not be more proud of our team of IT engineers whose work put us there,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “This honor and recognition confirm we’re a provider that not only keeps pace with but stays ahead of the curve inside the IT channel landscape, allowing us to provide our clients with smart, strategic solutions and deliver a consistent level of service to meet their needs.”

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure their environment,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I, along with our entire team at The Channel Company, want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

The MSP 500 list can be found on CRN’s website.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

