UpCity Survey Results: 50% of SMBs have a cybersecurity plan in place

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from both small business owners and cybersecurity experts to provide insight on how companies can protect themselves in 2022.



The 2022 Cybersecurity Study gathers insight from more than 600 business owners and IT professionals throughout the United States to assess their cybersecurity plans, priorities, and budgets for 2022.

Statistical highlights include:

42% of respondents have revised their cybersecurity plan since the COVID-19 pandemic.

37% of respondents revised their plan by investing in new cybersecurity technologies/products.

25% of small businesses spent less than $500 on their monthly cybersecurity plan pre-COVID, while 26% of users are now investing more heavily in cybersecurity with a monthly budget of $500-$1,499.

Malware is the leading form of attack for cybersecurity attacks with 22% of respondents pointing to malicious software for their previous attacks.

28% of small businesses have faced a cybersecurity attack since the pandemic started.



Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering at UpCity, isn’t shocked by the results.

“SMBs have fewer resources, both financially and in terms of people, to be able to dedicate to preventing and dealing with security issues. Attackers know this and aim to capitalize on that,” Banks said. “We haven’t been immune at UpCity, ourselves, and have seen an increase in attempted denial of service attacks and phishing over the past year.

“Unfortunately, SMBs often tend to be more complacent than large corporations in implementing security practices or training,” Banks continued. “Their perception can be that they are too small to be worth attacking, which is also something attackers are aware of. That’s why cybersecurity best practices and training for employees within any organization is so important.”

