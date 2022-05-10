GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended May 7, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces April of last year GGToor was excited to expand its calendar from five up to seven events for the entire month; this week marks the first time in GGToor history that the Company ran seven events over a single week!



The Company experienced tremendous growth in viewership, setting the stage for a record-breaking month. This week, the Apex Legends event kicked off a special 24-hour stream that drew over 10,000 unique viewers, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links tournament saw peak viewership grow by 34%, and unique viewers for the Magic The Gathering Arena broadcast jumped 25%!

This week's Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament was one for the history books! Saitama Mishima had his best run ever, securing 4th place with wins on Sehbai, Phoenix, and most impressively, Morsalsa! Anality proved his skill in making it to Grand Finals without dropping a single set. By far the most unexpected result was when TheBlockMan upset JaZaR in a best of three sets in the first round of the Top sixteen, sending JaZaR to the losers bracket earlier than we have ever seen before. JaZaR proceeded to ravage the losers bracket, eventually earning a rematch against TheBlockMan in the lower bracket Finals. The set went all the way to game five, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats; JaZaR managed to clutch it out in a last-hit-last-stock situation. JaZaR then moved on to Grand Finals where he reset the bracket on Anality to reclaim his Throne as the SBU Workout Champion.

With the fresh Meta still forming after the new box release, the community was excited to see what happened during this week's Duel Links Showdown twenty-five! Decks from the update that had been hyped up, but had so far failed to deliver, such as Odd-Eyes and Fluffals, made their mark on the meta this week. These two decks joined the established meta titans, Phantom Knights and Gandora, as well as last week's winning deck, D/D/D, to take up most of today's Top thirty-two representation, with Odd-Eyes breaking their Top sixteen curse from our last event, piloted in the skilled hands of Che and Baka Uta, with Baka making it all the way to the Top four. However, the deck that would end up stealing the show would be Vhypir's Burning Abyss (BA), which got a major boost in the update from "Tour Guide from the Underworld", a fan favorite! We've seen BA pop up many times in our tournaments, usually in the hands of long-time player Luke Tyler, and often fall in the playoffs by the Quarterfinals. Today, Vhypir not only brought BA to the finals but actually beat Shebro and his D/D deck to claim the Championship! With D/D, Fluffals, Odd-Eyes, and now BA shaking up this meta, it seems like a fresh new meta promises a thrilling season ahead for the Duel Links Community!

The Company was excited to work with ILH this week to add Hearthstone to the portfolio of games being offered for the first time by GGToor! All eyes were on veteran player Aragold (who often makes the Top 8 in Community tournaments) and he was on his game, going undefeated in the Swiss rounds! Aragold's march to the Grand Finals was stopped in the Semis by Cheesehead, who sent the veteran to the third place match, where Aragold quickly took the victory to end the day in money. After losing to Maxvdp in round 2 of the swiss, Cheesehead's win punched his ticket to the Grand Finals, where he earned a chance for revenge in a rematch against Maxvdp! Maxvdp starting off the series skillfully piloting his Boar Priest deck, managing to accelerate summoning the Sword of a Thousand Truths on turn eight! One swing of the mighty sword shattered his opponent's hopes along with all the mana crystals, and this win set him up to quickly take the series, becoming the first GGToor Hearthstone Champion!

All too often we focus on the short performance of the eSports we follow or even the smaller disputes in our heads about our own goals. This short-term mentality can prevent us from reaching the potential that a company like GGToor Inc. has to offer. Let’s look toward your future, look at the big picture, and the way things are interconnected between all communities, developers, sponsors, or players. Focus on the things that matter, and the ways in which you can better your environment and your opportunities in the future. Yes, it’s been hard but remember where we started and how much we have accomplished. If you are one of our investors that have been hanging in there for a while, thank you. If you just came on board congratulations! You came at the right time; betting on GGToor is a good bet. Luis A. Arce, president of Shadow Gaming, said, “The time is coming when GGToor will live up to all our expectations!”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

