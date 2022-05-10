BizCann Expo Colombia Scheduled for Medellin’s Plaza Mayor May 21-22

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- BizCann Expo, an elite business and networking event for everything cannabis, is pleased to announce its event at the Plaza Mayor in Medellin, Colombia, on May 21-22. For established cannabusiness providers, or those looking to get into this new, rapidly expanding market, BizCann Expo has everything needed to start or scale a canna-venture or to service the cannabusiness sector.



BizCann Expo Colombia is co-located with the Alternative Products Expo in the cannabis gateway to South America. With its surprisingly robust legislative framework, Medellin is hosting this event that will bridge the North American and South American markets and jumpstart cannabusiness opportunities in the region.

The two-day expo is designed for professionals who would like to add cannabis-specific services to their practices, and those businesses - like growers and retail shops - that want to add cannabis-related product lines. Panel discussions and keynotes will feature industry experts who share their insights and educate those who attend about the latest trends in cannabusiness.

Expo content and presentations have been carefully chosen to cover a wide range of subjects and deliver insightful material that will benefit all who attend. Among the topics to be addressed at BizCann Expo Colombia are:

International Cannabis Deals: USA, Europe, and Colombia

Raising Capital with NFTs for your CannaBusiness

Customs Logistics and Export of Colombian Cannabis Products

The Future of the Cannabis Plant

Agroecological Cannabis Against Climate Change

Low-risk nicotine products & their relationship with reducing smoking

The Tropicalization of Cannabis Cultivation



In addition to the impressive list of presentations, BizCann Expo Colombia will bring together on the exhibit floor some of the top brands in the South America cannabis market space, including Colombian Gold Extracts, Hemp Ecuador Labs, Naturola, Dimo, Naked100, Nebula, Miami Ice, Vaporesso, ZAZA THC, AstroNova Product Identification, Cali Pods, Colombia Hemp International, and many others.

Those who will benefit from attending the expo include attorneys, accountants, marketing firms, consultants and other providers of business services who want to begin servicing clients in the cannabis industry. Others who would benefit include agri-businesses, retailers and dispensaries that want to add new or expand existing cannabis product lines.

BizCannaExpo Colombia will also include virtually unlimited networking opportunities. Established professionals, vendors, and new businesses can connect with experts and established suppliers of cannabis products, accessories and services to build relationships that will contribute to the long-term success of their companies.

To purchase tickets, see accommodations near the expo venue, arrange exhibit space or get more information, please visit https://bizcannexpo.com/colombia/ .

