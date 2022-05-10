UNCF Supports Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s College Signing Day Campaign

Washington, D.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today launched a month-long celebration of high school graduates heading to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in support of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “College Signing Day” campaign.

#HBCUBound is a nationwide student advocacy and recruitment initiative in collaboration with UNCF’s National Alumni Council (NAC) to support students committing to attend HBCUs including UNCF’s 37 member institutions.

This initiative is a major component of UNCF’s HBCU Effect which seeks to understand, validate and promote the success of HBCUs to develop a counter narrative that fully demonstrates the value and competitiveness of our institutions.

America’s 101 HBCUs represent only 3% of all four-year nonprofit colleges

and universities. However, HBCUs enroll 10% of all Black college students, and award 16% of all bachelor’s degrees and 20% of all bachelor’s degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) to Black college graduates as HBCUs continue changing the college landscape.

#HBCUBound gives special recognition to Black high school graduates who are attending HBCUs and amplifies former First Lady Michelle Obama’s College Signing Day campaign celebrating students committed to pursuing an education past high school and inspiring them to own their future.

“#HBCUBound aligns perfectly with the former First Lady’s campaign as we recognize this special moment in time to celebrate high school seniors’ accomplishments and the decision to further their education,” said Anthony H. Brown, president, National Alumni Council, UNCF. “NAC believes it is paramount that alumni and supporters rally together to encourage these college bound students.”

“College decision day is the biggest day in the lives of graduating high school seniors. UNCF is proud to join in the celebration,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “We applaud former First Lady Michelle Obama for her passionate support of these students on their special day.”

More #HBCUBound events are coming including announcement of the participation of celebrities who will serve as ambassadors and advocates for the future of HBCUs throughout the month of May. To share news and information about this initiative on social media use the hashtags #HBCUBound, #CollegeSigningDay and #BetterMakeRoom.

For updates and additional information about #HBCUBound please visit UNCF.org/alumni.###

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About College Signing Day

College Signing Day celebrates all students committed to pursuing an education past high school. Whether they plan to attend a community college, a four-year university, a certificate program, the military, or any other education past high school. College Signing Day shows full support of students making decision for their future. That’s the entire reason by former First Lady Michelle Obama started Reach Higher and Better Make Room: to inspire students to own their future.

About Better Make Room

Better Make Room aims to unite and bring together students in a space where you can create, connect and make a commitment to your future.

Reach Higher

The Reach Higher Initiative is former First Lady Michelle Obama’s effort to inspire every student in the U.S. to take charge of their future by completing their education past high, whether at a professional training program, a community college, or a four-year college or university.