NearU Services Partners with George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating and Patrick Riley Cooling Heating & Plumbing, Anchoring the Company’s Presence in the Southwestern United States

Charlotte, NC, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating and Patrick Riley Cooling Heating & Plumbing (“George Brazil, “Patrick Riley”, or the “Companies”), renowned providers of home services, located in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 1955 and 2006, respectively, George Brazil and Patrick Riley are nationally recognized industry leaders that operate in one of the most prolific home services markets in the United States.

"NearU’s partnership with George Brazil and Patrick Riley is truly a milestone moment for our platform. For nearly 70 years, George Brazil has loyally served its customers, developing a peerless reputation in the home services industry. Patrick Riley has also enjoyed similar success providing exceptional customer experiences. Like NearU, the root of these companies’ success is their people. Both have exceptional, seasoned management teams with a deep bench of tenured employees. Their infectious enthusiasm—combined with their unwavering commitment to top-quality tradesmanship—has won them glowing reviews from customers, decade after decade. The NearU family stands to learn so much from these great companies. We are grateful for their trust in our mission and vision, and we look forward to working with their talented team members to drive their iconic legacies to greater heights,” said Ashish Achlerkar, Founder and CEO of NearU.

“At George Brazil and Patrick Riley, we believe that an ethics-based approach is the only sustainable and surefire way to achieve business success. For decades, our team members have operated with three core principles in mind: honesty, integrity, and reliability. The consistent application of these principles has earned George Brazil and Patrick Riley the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers. When we first engaged in conversations with Ashish and the NearU team, we quickly recognized the cultural alignment. Their team members are dedicated to building their business the right way—by remaining laser-focused on improving all aspects of the employee and customer experience. Their proven track record gives us immense confidence that they will be a wonderful steward of our companies’ legacies. We are excited to hit the ground running with the NearU team, and we look forward to the bright future as part of the NearU family of companies,” said Jim Probst, President of George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating.

With this new partnership, the George Brazil and Patrick Riley teams will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brands, under the existing management team led by President Jim Probst, VP of Sales Cory Holman, VP of Operations Heather Robinson, and VP of Consumer Business Ann Lowe. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to empower George Brazil and Patrick Riley to continued excellence in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating:

George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating is a leading provider of HVAC services to residential customers in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. Founded in 1955, the Company has serviced hundreds of thousands of homeowners for their HVAC service needs. More information is available at www.georgebrazilhvac.com.

About Patrick Riley Cooling Heating & Plumbing:

Patrick Riley Cooling Heating & Plumbing is a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services to residential customers in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. Founded in 2006, the Company has serviced tens of thousands of homeowners for their HVAC and plumbing service needs. More information is available at www.patrickrileyservices.com.