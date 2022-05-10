Future Acquires Who What Wear to Further Strengthen Move Into Women’s Lifestyle

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital brand powerhouse Future Publishing announced today that it has acquired Who What Wear, a leading digital women’s fashion and lifestyle brand that will further reinforce Future’s leadership in the beauty and fashion vertical.



Who What Wear will join Future’s family of over 200 leading brands - including Marie Claire, Wallpaper*, Homes&Gardens and Tom’s Guide - to bolster their women’s lifestyle titles that audiences turn to in order to fuel their passions and pursue purpose-led lifestyles.

“At Future, we’ve built a strong stable of women’s lifestyle brands that connect with audiences across the globe around fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. We’re thrilled to drive this further with Who What Wear. Together, our expertise and synergy is a platform for growth in existing and new audiences,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, Future’s CEO.

For more than a decade, Who What Wear has been changing the way women feel about fashion and beauty, championing for greater inclusiveness and accessibility for women everywhere. Much like Future, Who What Wear has been a digital media pioneer with a strong affiliate business and became a main entry point into the digital advertising world for many iconic fashion and beauty advertisers.

Both Who What Wear and Future place proprietary technology and data at the core of their businesses. Understanding the search terms, social trends, and purchasing habits of audiences provides their advertisers with vital information on how to engage fashion and beauty audiences.

Hilary Kerr, Co-founder and Chief Content Officer of Who What Wear, said, “Since our launch in 2006, Who What Wear has been and will continue to be a pioneer in every form of digital content, from website and social media to live stream shopping, podcasts, and more. We have created an enduring brand that will live for generations to come. We are excited to join forces with Future as we continue to scale, leveraging our proprietary technology and operating model.”

Future already reaches over 64.6 million women in the US every month, and has built a deep understanding of digital audiences and their purchase habits. Future will bring its comprehensive diversification strategy to Who What Wear, using its proprietary technology to optimize advertising opportunities for brands.

“The opportunities we can realize by bringing our businesses together are beyond exciting,” Future’s Byng-Thorne said. “We’ll benefit from Who What Wear’s leading direct advertising sales capabilities and social media expertise, while Who What Wear will benefit from our audience expertise and our experience in accelerating global women’s lifestyle brands.”

With an average monthly audience reach of 8 million unique users and a social following of over 108 million, Who What Wear will expand Future’s reach to over 20 million readers every month with its Women’s Network brands. The brands have already achieved extraordinary growth thanks to organic audience growth of the Woman&Home, GoodTo, and MyImperfectLife brands, alongside the acquisition of Marie Claire US at this time last year.

Ohana & Co acted as exclusive financial adviser to Who What Wear in this transaction.

