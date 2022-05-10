Braces on Demand Secures Investment to Scale 3D Tech Nationally, While Celebrating Second AAO Innovation Award

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontists across the U.S. can now control their own manufacturing and supply chains with Braces On Demand, an online 3D printing platform for completely customizable in-office production of orthodontic brackets and other appliances.

The best-in-class 3D printing design technology allows orthodontists to craft their own appliances, all in-office, saving time and money with every patient treatment.

Founder-funded since 2019, this first round of angel investments (undisclosed) allow Braces On Demand (BOD) to reach and work with more than 11,000 orthodontists in the U.S.

"With Braces On Demand, we've eliminated supply chain issues and backorders, while gaining workflow efficiencies and cost savings," said Dr. Scott Frey of Hatcher & Frey Orthodontics. "Using high-quality orthodontic devices has never been easier."

Braces On Demand has 8-million prescription options and counting, seamlessly connects directly with existing printers (print-your-own or order-by-mail both available), and can print up to 100 brackets in under 2 hours, in every shade and color. Additionally, BOD enables orthodontists to use a hybrid approach to achieve treatment results in less time.

Headquartered in Long Island, top BOD executives Dr. Tom Shannon and Colin Corey will present at the annual AAO (American Association of Orthodontics) conference in Miami on May 21, where the team will also be accepting their second Ortho Innovator Award.

Visit booth #3832 to learn more and inquire about special conference pricing.

Also visit BracesOnDemand.com, email team@BracesOnDemand.com, or call 516-447-8377.

###

Media contacts:

Gina Raebel, VP Communications, Gina.Raebel@BracesOnDemand.com

Jesse Landis, 813.846.3167, Jesse@Landis.Media

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment