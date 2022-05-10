Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 16% to reach $9 billion by 2026

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), is a method of determining the risk of whether the fetus of the mother will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. NIPT is a safe and highly effective way of screening for conditions such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome, monosomy X, and Turner syndrome.

Currently, there is two types of NIPT methods that are commercially available, massive parallel sequencing (MPS) technology and the single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) based method.

Shift towards Cell-Free DNA screening

The Discovery of cell-free DNA (cfDNA)-based NIPT has created a rapid shift in the paradigm of aneuploidy screening during pregnancy. It’s a simple blood test that can be performed during pregnancy. Clinical validation studies suggest that NIPT is more accurate than combined first-trimester screening (CFTS), with very high sensitivity (99.3%) and specificity (99.9%) for trisomy 21(Down syndrome). NIPT is also safer than other invasive diagnostic techniques such as chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, which involves a risk of miscarriage (0.1–0.2%).

Advent of Advanced Technologies for NIPT Products

The advent of next-generation sequencing technology has enabled the sequencing of fetal DNA fragments that can be assembled into a full genetic map, allowing the fetal genome to be scanned prenatally and non-invasively. Developments in molecular technologies and the discovery of cell-free fetal DNA in maternal plasma have also led to novel screening methods for fetal chromosomal aneuploidies.

Currently, various types of NIPT tests are available in the market such as Panorama, Vistara, MaterniT GENOME, Harmony Test, among others which help in the screening of chromosomal abnormalities developing in the fetus. Moreover, several developments have been made to impact the quality of care for expectant mothers such as:

In January 2022, QIAGEN entered into collaborations with Atila BioSystems to provide non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) solutions to QIAGEN’s dPCR franchise.





In June 2021, Illumina and Next-generation Genomic Thailand announced the launch of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2 in the country which helps to detect anomalies missed by targeted assays.





“Prenatal care is a dynamic and continuously evolving field. Development in new molecular technologies and the discovery of cell-free fetal DNA are fueling groundbreaking advancements to improve care for mother and child and to offer parents reproductive options.” - Senior Director, Head of Research & Product Development, Sequencing & Array-based Company, United States

Key Challenges/ Constraints: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Some of the key challenges restricting the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market are stringent government regulations, and limitations of NIPT such as despite its high accuracy, it is still considered a screening test.

North America: The Largest NIPT Market

North America is the largest market for NIPT with >45% revenue share, followed by Europe. The growing prevalence of genetic disorders in newborns associated with increasing maternal age, wider adoption, and the presence of leading players working on fetal and neonatal care in this region are some of the key factors driving the North America market.

The NIPT market in Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the adoption of the latest technology, new product launches, and a strong reimbursement framework for these tests in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are Agilent Technologies, BGI Genomics, Cradle Genomics, Berry Genomics, Sequenom, Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics), among others.

