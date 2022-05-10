Sustainability to Remain Key Strategy of Antimicrobial Plastic Manufacturers, Reveals Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published report on antimicrobial plastic by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 36.54 billion in 2022, and expand at a high CAGR of 7.2% over the period of 2022-2032. Demand for antimicrobial plastic is surging from the automobile and packaging sectors. There is increasing demand from the automotive industry where the use of plastic is necessary to improve fuel efficiency by making vehicles lighter and reducing corrosion due to salt and water on the metal surface.



The global plastic market was estimated at US$ 600 billion in 2021, having increased by US$ 100 billion since 2000. China is the biggest exporter of plastic globally. Plastics are widely used in packaging because they are very efficient. Being both, strong and lightweight, they facilitate easy transportation. Using less materials results in reduction in use of energy and lower greenhouse emissions.

The need for antimicrobial additives is increasing in the medical sector, in situations where medical ventilators, medical instruments and storage is required and is non-negotiable.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Demand for High performing antimicrobial plastics Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7316

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, commodity plastics are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 17.66 billion over the forecast period.

Engineering plastic, on the other hand, is anticipated to account for 35.9% market share by 2032.

By packaging application, use of antimicrobial plastics across geographies is anticipated to expand around 2.4X in market value by 2032.

North America is projected to capture around 32% of the global antimicrobial plastic market share by 2032.

Europe to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 11.52 billion by 2032-end.





“As sustainability becomes vital for plastic manufactures, innovation in antimicrobial plastics is driving overall market growth” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Setting up manufacturing facilities across high-potential regions and investing in research & development remains the top strategies for market players in the antimicrobial plastic market.

Plastic manufacturing companies are finding ways in which they can provide the convenience of plastic, protection of plastic, affordability of plastic, and safety of plastic, all together. Companies are aiming to reduce plastic waste by enabling 1 million tons of plastic to be collected, reused, and recycled through their direct actions. Growing use of plastics in packaging as well as other applications such as photographs, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are other major factors driving demand for commodity plastic.

For Comprehensive Insights of Antimicrobial Plastic Packaging market Ask An Analyst Here @

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7316

Key Segments of Antimicrobial Plastic Industry Research

Antimicrobial Plastic Market by Type : Commodity Plastic Engineering Plastic High Performance Plastic

Antimicrobial Plastic Market by Application : Packaging Automotive Consumer Goods Medical and Healthcare Building and construction Other Applications

Antimicrobial Plastic Market by Region : North America Antimicrobial Plastic Market Latin America Antimicrobial Plastic Market Europe Antimicrobial Plastic Market East Asia Antimicrobial Plastic Market South Asia & Oceania Antimicrobial Plastic Market MEA Antimicrobial Plastic Market



To Get All-In Insights On The Regional Landscape Of The Market @

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7316

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the antimicrobial plastic market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (commodity plastic, engineering plastic, high performance plastic) and application (packaging, automotive, medical & healthcare, consumer goods, building & construction, other applications), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemical & material industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Get Customization on this Sales of Antimicrobial Plastic Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7316

Check out more studies related to Chemical and Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Which Key Aspect is Fuelling Consumption of Epoxy Resins? - Bio-based epoxy resins have been created to lessen the environmental impact of petroleum-based resins. Biomaterials such as lignin, vegetable oils, rosins, tannins, and other biomaterials are used to replace a portion of the petrochemicals, ranging from 20% to 50%

Which End Uses are Bringing in High Profits for Diacetone Alcohol Manufacturers? - Diacetone alcohol has been used as an alternative solvent for benzene. Benzene was used before as a solvent in paints & coatings. However, benzene was banned due to environmental concerns.

What’s Driving Demand for Glass Filled Nylon? - Surge in demand for high-performance nylon in automotive and electronics industries, as well as in the manufacturing sector, as a result of the continuance of production following lockdowns, will, in turn, create tremendous growth opportunities globally.

How is the Asia Pacific Cold Flow Improvers Market Faring? - Asia Pacific, including East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, holds 29.8% of the overall cold flow improver additives market share. Dominance of East Asia in the APAC region is attributed to rising population and urbanization in countries such as China and India.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583