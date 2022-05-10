The Light Committee™ Again Rated by Expertise.com Amongst Top Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles

MONTROSE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Light Committee™ has again been named to Expertise.com’s list of the Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles, now having earned the rating four consecutive years, from 2019 through 2022. The award is earned through Expertise’s research of photographers including their availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism.

The company found 1,290 photographers in Los Angeles listed online to provide their services. They curate this down to 787 and from there pick the top 34. The results are that these top 34 consist of the top five percent portrait (including headshots) photographers in Los Angeles, from nearly 1,300 available photographers.

The Light Committee has also been awarded Expertise.com’s Best Portrait Photographers in Glendale, CA, from 2020 through 2022. From 72 photographers in Glendale, CA, The Light Committee made the final cut of the top seven. The Light Committee has also been named by Three Best Rated® as amongst the 3 Best Commercial Photographers in Glendale, CA.

Actor Headshots in Los Angeles

The Light Committee offers actor headshots in Los Angeles and online booking. Session options for acting headshots include some with limited looks and retouches and others with unlimited looks and a set number of retouches. Each has set time limits. Session options include a adding hair and makeup stylist and video production.

Corporate Headshots in Los Angeles

In addition, the studio offers professional business headshots in Los Angeles. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, consultants, doctors (including for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more.

About The Light Committee

The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 2266 Honolulu Ave, Montrose, CA, 91020, which is part of Glendale, California, or within the greater Los Angeles area. It offers photo shoots with a focus on individuals rather than groups. This includes actor headshots, corporate headshots, modeling digitals, lifestyle photo shoots, dating profile photo shoots, senior portraits, and other photo shoots for individuals. From more than 1,200 photographers researched during 2019 to 2022, Expertise.com has independently rated The Light Committee as being in the top five percent (in the top 34 out of 1,290) of the best portrait photographers in Los Angeles. Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/.

Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.

