Dr. Colleen Simpson Selected as Next President of Front Range Community College

Denver, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced the selection of Dr. Colleen Simpson as the next president of Front Range Community College (FRCC).

Bringing decades of higher education experience to the role, Dr. Simpson’s career reflects enrollment management, student affairs, academic affairs, teaching, and leadership of multi-campuses and regional learning centers. She will assume the FRCC presidency on August 1 following the retirement of the current president, Andy Dorsey.

Dr. Simpson is a proven leader with unequivocal commitment to the community college mission and plans to draw on her extensive expertise to energize and lead the FRCC community into the next era. Dr. Simpson’s appointment makes her the first African American president at FRCC and the second African American woman president in CCCS.

“I am excited and deeply honored to be selected to lead Front Range Community College, and as president, I will continue to live the values of service, integrity, transparency, and inclusiveness in decision-making,” said Dr. Simpson. “FRCC is a dynamic, forward-thinking institution, and I am excited to amplify my commitment to students first, excellence in teaching and learning, and equitable outcomes for students, faculty, and instructors.”

Chancellor Garcia said Dr. Simpson’s clear focus on student access and success and on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) will further strengthen the college, which is on the cusp of becoming a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution.

“Dr. Simpson knows what it takes to run a successful multi-campus institution and is constantly finding new ways to support and engage students, employees, and the college community,” said Chancellor Garcia. “Her commitment to access and inclusion will strengthen the college and ensure we meet the needs of the Front Range region, home to many of Colorado’s emerging industries. We are thrilled to have her join our leadership team.”

Dr. Simpson was selected among dozens of applicants with diverse backgrounds as part of a competitive, nationwide search for candidates with high-level academic qualifications and leadership experience. The selection process was led by a 17-member advisory search committee, which worked diligently to screen and interview candidates and host community forums.

“I want to thank each member of the committee for dedicating their time and energy to the selection process,” Chancellor Garcia said. “Their rigorous search found us three highly-qualified finalists and a new president whose experience, vision, and values will move FRCC forward.”

Dr. Simpson is currently the Vice President of Student Services and Regional Learning Centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, where she oversees multi-campuses and five regional learning centers. In this role, she has focused on leading academic innovation, designing “student-ready” experiences, and addressing the educational, economic and workforce development needs of the region. Prior to this role, Dr. Simpson served as the administrator overseeing retention and student success at Bronx Community College (CUNY) in her home state of New York, where she led and managed a comprehensive program of services promoting access, retention, engagement, and completion.

“With 54 years of rich history, FRCC is an incredibly strong and vibrant institution, that has, and will no doubt continue, to provide exceptional educational and workforce opportunities that change lives and exceed the needs of the region,” said Dr. Simpson. “I am eager to work alongside FRCC’s faculty, instructors, staff, students, and the community and immerse myself in this transformative work.”

Dr. Simpson and her family look forward to joining the Front Range community this summer.

Chancellor Garcia has appointed Dr. Rebecca Wolfe, FRCC Vice President for Academic Affairs and Online Learning, as interim president to serve during the time between President Dorsey’s retirement on June 30 and Dr. Simpson’s arrival on August 1.

###

About Front Range Community College

FRCC offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs from locations in Boulder County, Larimer County, Westminster, Brighton, and online. FRCC is a member of the Colorado Community College System.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.

Attachment