Docker Announces Docker Extensions and Docker Desktop for Linux at DockerCon 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At DockerCon 2022 , Docker, Inc.® , a leading provider of cloud-native application development tools, content, and services for developers, announced new features and partnerships to increase developer productivity. Specifically, the company announced Docker Extensions which allow developers to discover and add complementary development tools to Docker Desktop. Docker announced that 14 launch partners have published Docker Extensions, including JFrog, Red Hat, Snyk and VMware. In addition, the company announced the generally available release of Docker Desktop for Linux, which brings the productivity benefits of Docker Desktop - before today available only to developers using Mac and Windows workstations - to developers using Linux workstations as well.



“The large, complex cloud-native tools landscape presents a challenge for developers, who need the right tool for the right job, right now,” said Docker CEO Scott Johnston. “Docker Extensions enables developers to quickly discover and start using the tools they need for their apps and not waste time searching, downloading, configuring, evaluating, and managing tools.”

Today's announcements are the most recent result of Docker's increased investment in product development for application developers. Using Docker, development teams release 13X more frequently, ramp productivity with new technologies in 65% less time, and compress the mean-time-to-remediation (MTTR) of security vulnerabilities by 62%. Docker not only underpins today’s initiatives focused on app modernization and microservices, but it also enables tomorrow’s with its support for serverless, WebAssembly, Web3, and more.

Docker Extensions

Docker Extensions offer a breadth of familiar experiences that integrate with Docker Desktop so developers can speed up innovation without having to learn new patterns. Docker Extensions are built with the developer experience in mind and include official tools built by Docker and our trusted ecosystem partners, giving you the convenience and flexibility to create workflows that meet individual development needs. And with the Docker Extensions SDK individual developers and partners can unleash their creativity to build entirely new integrations.

Other benefits of Docker Extensions include:

Improved developer workflow and productivity

Augmenting and extending the functionality of Docker Desktop

Familiar experiences with seamless integration

Speeds innovation

Customization of the Docker Desktop experience for with the Extensions SDK



Companies that are part of the Docker Extensions program today include:

“As more organizations use Kubernetes in production , developers are increasingly engaging with the technology but building and managing apps can be complex for those still new to Kubernetes,” said Craig McLuckie, Vice President of R&D, VMware Tanzu. “VMware and Docker share the same vision in enabling efficient developer experiences by providing the tools they need to build and run their apps, quickly and securely. The availability of VMware Tanzu Community Edition as a Docker Extension offers teams building containerized apps on Docker Desktop, a developer-friendly Kubernetes platform suited for learners and users. The convenience and flexibility of Docker Extensions makes a meaningful difference in a developer’s experience, allowing them to take advantage of new tools like Tanzu Community Edition without being disruptive to development workflows and productivity.”

Docker Desktop for Linux

Available today, Docker Desktop for Linux gives developers using Linux desktop environments an identical local development experience to collaborators using Docker Desktop on macOS and Windows, including access to the latest features such as Docker Extensions. Docker Desktop for Linux comes pre-packaged with tools like Docker Compose, the Docker CLI and Kubernetes, simplifying the installation and update process for this tooling. The Docker Desktop for Linux dashboard also makes it easier for developers to perform common Docker actions involving the management of containers, images and volumes. All of this helps to improve developer productivity and collaboration within teams using Docker Desktop.

The announcements made today were featured at DockerCon 2022. DockerCon brings together the entire community of Docker developers, contributors, and partners to share, teach, and collaborate in order to grow the understanding and capabilities of cloud native development. DockerCon is a highly concentrated learning experience that shows developers what is new and what is possible with Docker and our ecosystem, and how to take advantage of these innovations right away to get their jobs done better and faster. Sessions are free, interactive, fun, and are designed for flexible global consumption on the day of the event and beyond. Over 80,000 people registered to attend the event this year. To learn more visit https://www.docker.com/dockercon/ .

Resources