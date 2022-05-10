Moose Hide Campaign welcomes TELUS partnership through $150,000 commitment to stand up against violence towards women and children

VANCOUVER, Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), SḴWX̱WÚ7MESH (Squamish), and SƏLILWƏTAɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Territories, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Moose Hide Campaign is honoured to announce a $150,000 donation and three year commitment from TELUS to amplify and raise awareness of our mission to end violence against women and girls.



The Moose Hide Campaign was created in 2011 to raise awareness of the crisis of violence against Indigenous women and children, and since then it has become a nationally run ceremony that includes participation from Canadians coast-to-coast. A cornerstone of the Moose Hide Campaign is the moose hide pin which, when worn, signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based violence.

“We are grateful to TELUS for partnering with the Moose Hide Campaign as we advance our shared mission of ending violence against women and children, with a special focus on ending violence against Indigenous women and children,” said Raven Lacerte, Co-Founder of the Moose Hide Campaign. “Please join us on May 12th, 2022, for our annual Moose Hide Campaign Day Ceremony and help create a country free of violence against all women and children.”

With TELUS’ partnership, the Moose Hide Campaign will be able to reach more people across Canada than ever before with our Indigenous-led grassroots movement of men and boys in standing up to end violence against women and children. TELUS will work alongside the Moose Hide Campaign to advertise and promote the campaign’s message to its audiences through various TELUS platforms. Internally, TELUS will work with leaders to raise awareness of the campaign with team members and through employee resource groups hosting Moose Hide Campaign events. Externally, TELUS will advertise and promote the Moose Hide Campaign publically by distributing Moose Hide Campaign pins to frontline TELUS team members, amplifying the campaign’s message and partnership through TELUS' social media channels, the TELUS Talks Podcast, the TELUS website, and TELUS’ Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report. TELUS will also make the Moose Hide Campaign pins accessible in select retail store locations, starting in British Columbia.

“At TELUS, we are proud of our longstanding dedication to working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples and communities through meaningful engagement. We feel privileged to work in partnership with the Moose Hide Campaign providing funding, resources and platforms to enable the expanded reach of this important message,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for TELUS. “As an organization, we take our responsibility to reconciliation very seriously, and it is our sincere hope that our partnership will help ensure that the Moose Hide Campaign’s powerful message about ending violence against women and girls will reach Canadians across the country.”

TELUS’ partnership with The Moose Hide Campaign is a continuation of its commitment to do its part to respond to the 231 Calls for Justice , specifically Call for Justice 15. In 2021 TELUS announced the launch of Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk , partnering with Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, Hinton Friendship Centre Society, Red Deer Native Friendship Centre Society, Miywasin Friendship Centre, Napi Friendship Association, Grande Prairie Friendship Centre, Prince George Native Friendship Centre, BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, and Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia to provide free smartphones and service to Indigenous women at risk or surviving violence. To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to reconciliation and to read the 2021 Reconciliation and Indigenous Connectivity Report visit telus.com/reconciliation .

About the Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.

The inspiration for the campaign came to co-founders Raven Lacerte and her father, Paul, in 2011 during a moose hunt on their traditional Carrier territory along the Highway of Tears in Northern BC – where so many women, many of whom are Indigenous, have gone missing or been murdered.

Since then, annual gatherings and ceremonial fasts have taken place and almost three million squares of moose hide have been distributed to Canadians, from young to old to students and organizations across the country. As the campaign spreads across Canada and internationally, the Moose Hide Campaign is aiming to have 10 million Canadians wearing their pins and one million people fasting together in ceremony to end violence against women and children. People of all ages, genders and cultures are invited to participate.

Violence against women and children remains an unacceptable reality. Half of all women in Canada have experienced at least one incident of physical or sexual violence since the age of 16.

More than 6,000 women and children are housed in emergency shelters each night across Canada, seeking refuge from abuse. Unfortunately, the economic hardship and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased stress and domestic violence.

But violence is preventable. The Moose Hide Campaign is inspired by the belief that men and boys also need to take action to end violence and develop a culture of healthy masculinity.

All Canadians are invited to wear and share moose hide pins, join the gatherings and fast for Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 12th, 2022, the 11th anniversary of the Campaign. It’s easy and free to participate, with ready-made resources and support to launch a campaign in your community, organization or school.

To order free moose hide pins and to register for Moose Hide Campaign Day, please visit moosehidecampaign.ca.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Garry Snow

Director of Communications

587-998-9088

communications@moosehidecampaign.ca



Lena Chen

TELUS Public Relations

lena.chen@telus.com



