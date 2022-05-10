Neeyamo Delighted to Be a Platinum Sponsor of the 40th Annual Payroll Congress

CALIFORNIA, Md., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is elated to be the platinum sponsor in the American Payroll Association and Global Payroll Management Institute's 40th Annual Payroll Congress. This year's edition will be at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 10-13, 2022.

The Annual Payroll Congress provides a world-class payroll education for professionals in payroll, tax, finance, global mobility, human resources, and benefits. It provides the latest industry updates and the opportunity to network with experts and government representatives and sheds light on crucial payroll challenges. It is the year's premier payroll educational event with over 80 workshops designed to increase your understanding of payroll, including technology, benefits and compensation, professional development, and compliance and operations.

Neeyamo's global payroll solution is a powerful blend of technology and service excellence providing its customer with an integrated payroll tech stack. Unlike conventional payroll solutions, Neeyamo's payroll technology stack extends to support ancillary payroll processes that include Time, Absence, Compliance, Expense, and ServiceDesk, among several others. By creating a unified cloud-based solution, Neeyamo has managed to maximize automation and simplify the complexities of global payroll.

Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "Neeyamo is honored to be the platinum sponsor of the 40th Annual Payroll Congress. Technology, without doubt, is the key driver that propels modern-day global payroll. Neeyamo's proprietary payroll stack, Neeyamo Payroll (formerly PayNComp), has been pivotal to its success over the years. With an ability to service clients in 150+ countries and with its strong native presence, Neeyamo has been making its presence felt in the payroll industry. Featuring in the APA Congress Expo over the years has given us the distinct opportunity to interact with global payroll professionals who have been thronging the event that promises massive learning opportunities."

If you're looking to make the most of your visit to the Annual Payroll Congress and enhance your payroll knowledge, drop by at Neeyamo's booth #551. Don't miss out on the opportunity to attend scheduled demos that will help you understand how technology is revolutionizing the global payroll.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

