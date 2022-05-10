Company announcement no. 7 – 22

10 May 2022

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2022



The interim report for Q1 2022 is enclosed.

Q1 2022 conference call

In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2022, a conference call will be hosted on 11 May 2022 at 10:00 AM CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q1 2022

Attachments