GlobalData Plc : Sports Clothing to Dominate the UK Sportswear Market by 2025

LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK sportswear market was valued at GBP13.8 billion in 2020. The UK sportswear market report provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in the UK. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.
UK Sportswear Market Outlook
Key Highlights
- Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by sports footwear, and sports accessories.
- Online purchases dominated the UK’s sportswear market in 2020.
- Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel in the UK sportswear market in 2020, followed by other online retailers and online specialists.
- Nike, Adidas, and Puma were the top brands in the UK’s sportswear market in 2021.
UK Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category
- Sports Clothing
- Women’s Sports Clothing
- Men’s Sports Clothing
- Children’s Sports Clothing
- Sports Footwear
- Women’s Sports Footwear
- Men’s Sports Footwear
- Children’s Sports Footwear
- Sports Accessories
UK Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists
- Other Online Retailers
- Online Specialists
- Department Stores
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters
- Other Specialist Retailers
Leading Brands in the UK Sportswear Market
- Nike
- Adidas
- Puma
- New Balance
- Sweaty Betty
- Decathlon
- Mountain Warehouse
- Trespass
- Under Armour
- Reebok
- Gymshark
- ASICS
- Lactose
- Berghaus
- Fabletics
- Lululemon
- HOKA ONE ONE
- Endura
- The North Face
- Champion
UK Sportswear Market Overview
|Market Size (Year – 2020)
|GBP13.8 billion
|CAGR
|>4%
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2025
|Key Categories
|Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories
|Key Distribution channels
|Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters, and Other Specialist Retailers
|Leading Brands
|Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Sweaty Betty, Decathlon, Mountain Warehouse, Trespass, Under Armour, Reebok, Gymshark, ASICS, Lactose, Berghaus, Fabletics, Lululemon, HOKA ONE ONE, Endura, The North Face, and Champion
FAQs
What was the UK sportswear market size in 2020?
The sportswear market size in the UK was valued at GBP13.8 billion in 2020.
What is the UK sportswear market growth rate?
The UK sportswear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
What are the key categories in the UK sportswear market?
The key categories in the UK sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.
What are the key distribution channels in the UK sportswear market?
The key distribution channels in the UK sportswear market are clothing, footwear & accessories specialists, other online retailers, online specialists, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets & hard discounters, and other specialist retailers.
Which are the leading brands in the UK sportswear market?
The leading brands in the UK sportswear market are Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Sweaty Betty, Decathlon, Mountain Warehouse, Trespass, Under Armour, Reebok, Gymshark, ASICS, Lactose, Berghaus, Fabletics, Lululemon, HOKA ONE ONE, Endura, The North Face, and Champion.
