GTT: Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents for the combined General Meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2022

Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents for

the combined General Meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2022

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, May 10, 2022 - GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) informs its shareholders that the combined general meeting of shareholders has been convened for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 3 p.m.

The General Meeting will be held in accordance with the rules relating to the health situation. As the procedures for holding and participating in this meeting may change depending on the evolution of the health and/or regulatory situation, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2022 General Meeting on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr).

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the modalities of participation and voting at this meeting, was published on the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" website (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 22, 2022 in bulletin number 48, announcement 2201067. This notice can also be consulted on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr).

The shareholders are informed that the agenda of the General Meeting and the resolutions published in the above-mentioned notice of meeting have been modified by decision of the Board of Directors on May 5, 2022 as indicated in the addendum to the report of the Board of Directors published on the GTT website.

This modification reflects in particular the resignations of Mrs. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod and Mr. Andrew Jamieson with effect from May 31, 2022. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has decided to propose to the General Meeting the appointment of Mr. Pascal Macioce and Mr. Antoine Rostand as new independent directors. If all the resolutions submitted to the General Meeting are approved, the Board of Directors will be composed of eight directors, including:

- four independent directors (i.e. 50% independent directors)

- three women and five men (i.e. a difference of two in accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code for Boards of directors with no more than eight members).

The notice of meeting, containing the agenda and the text of the amended resolutions, will be published on the BALO website and in a legal gazette on May 11, 2022 and will also be available on the GTT website.

In accordance with the provisions of article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder holding registered shares may request, as from the publication of the notice of meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the date of this general meeting, that the documents and information referred to in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code be sent to him. This request must be made using the form for sending additional documents attached to the notice of meeting brochure and must be sent by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Assemblées Générales - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex France.

Holders of bearer shares may also obtain these documents by sending a request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, whose contact details are given above, and providing proof of their status as shareholders by sending a certificate of account registration issued by their authorized financial intermediary.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting of shareholders of May 31, 2022 will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions (i) on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr) and (ii) at the registered office of GTT, located at 1, route de Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France, and at the offices of BNP Paribas Securities Services, whose contact details are mentioned above.

The communication of any information or document will be validly made by e-mail, provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the e-mail address to which it can be made. Shareholders are therefore invited to provide their e-mail address when making a request.

The meeting will be broadcast in full - live and recorded - on the Company's website.

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Press Contact

press@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 43

For further information, please consult www.gtt.fr/en

About GTT

GTT is the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and marketing advanced technologies for improved energy performance. GTT technologies combine operational efficiency and safety to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. The Group also offers systems for the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a wide range of services, including digital solutions in the field of Smart Shipping. GTT also operates in the hydrogen sector through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835, Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indexes.

