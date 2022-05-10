RENAULT GROUP: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - April 30, 2022

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and the Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
        

Company name of the issuer:                  Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date 

Total number of issued shares

 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
April 30, 2022

 		 

 

295,722,284

 

 

 		 

Theoretical total number of voting rights(1): 399,850,820      

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 306,721,042      

(1) Number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights cannot be exercised, according to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Number of voting rights exercisable at general meetings is equal to the theoretical number of voting rights (total number of voting rights attached to the shares) less voting rights attached to shares for which voting rights cannot be exercised.

