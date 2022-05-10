English French

Nanterre, 10 May 2022

VINCI Construction will renovate a section

of the “Coastal Road” in Côte d’Ivoire

Restoration of a 93-km stretch of road between Dabou and Grand Lahou

A contract worth nearly €100 million for work that will span 15 months

VINCI Construction, through its subsidiary Sogea-Satom, was selected by the Côte d’Ivoire Ministry of Equipment and Road Maintenance to restore a stretch of the “Coastal Road” between Dabou and Grand Lahou, connecting the country’s two main port cities (Abidjan and San Pedro).

The project involves restoring 93 km of road, widening the road over a 10 km section ahead of Dabou, and improving the drainage and wastewater network to reduce the risk of flooding. The wells drilled as part of the project will eventually be connected to the public water system that serves the town of Toupah in the Dabou department.

The project, which is worth €97 million, will last 15 months, involving on average 450 people, 50% of whom will be employed as a priority from the local region.

Renovating this road will enhance safety and reduce congestion between these two major cities, as San Pedro prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

Sogea-Satom has operated for many years in Côte d’Ivoire, working in particular on upgrading the fishing port in Abidjan, bolstering the drinking water distribution system in Abidjan, building the Songon and Saint Viateur drinking water treatment plants, building a road connecting Bouaké and Ferkessédougou, and building the Yamoussoukro stadium, where games will be played as part of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment