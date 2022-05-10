Saasyan Partners with Carahsoft to Provide Online Student Safety Solutions to the Public Sector

SYDNEY, Australia, and RESTON, Va., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saasyan, a leader in AI-Powered Online Student Safety For K-12 Schools, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Saaysan’s public sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading cloud based, AI-powered online student safety system available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and utilize their expertise in government contracting and procurement,” said Sidney Minassian, CEO of Saasyan. “With the recent increase of technology-based learning, schools must ensure their students’ online safety is top of mind. We look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to further these technology advancements without compromising safety or ease of access.”

Assure, Saasyan’s AI-powered online student safety solution, provides adaptable cybersecurity controls, advanced alerting of cyberbullying and self-harm, and easy reporting of online student activities. These features empower teachers and administrators with oversight to protect students and create a safe and secure learning environment. Assure leverages data from current in-place technologies such as identity management, collaboration tools, next-generation firewalls, and learning management systems, all through a completely cloud-based system. Employing APIs and microservices enables simple set up, no IT maintenance, cost effectiveness, and instant results.

Saaysan technology offers K-12 schools flexibility to manage permissions for individuals or group access to websites, web categories, or applications. A zero trust policy is incorporated in the solution to authenticate users and prevent “bad actors” from infiltrating the system.

Harnessing the power of AI for the detection of cyberbullying and self-harm assists in ensuring a safe online environment. Teachers and system administrations receive automated alerts with notices of concerning behavior sorted by student, year, class, date, and time. Insightful analytics are available for educators, counselors, or IT personnel to investigate data or target a specific incident. This feature covers public school requirements for compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).

Specific reports can also be requested through Assure. Saaysan’s embedded 12-month data storage system also has archiving capabilities which align with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). School districts have the option to standardize settings and view comprehensive reports comparing analytics between schools, districts, states, and regions.

Sasyan’s Assure technology presents the best combination of resource utilization and ease of access while maintaining security and student wellbeing all while delivering broad but simple to manage tools for educators and IT support teams.

“With the addition of Saasyan to our offerings, we are now able to provide online student safety solutions for K-12 schools that easily integrate with leading cybersecurity solutions such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler,” said Richard Maigue, Sales Director who leads the Saasyan Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Saasyan and our resellers to provide this vital technology to help schools maximize available tools while operating with online student safety as highest priority.”

Saasyan’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and other contracts. For more information, contact the Saasyan team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9808 or Saasyan@carahsoft.com.

About Saasyan



Saasyan is a leader in AI-Powered Online Student Safety. With the mass adoption of technology in the classroom and with remote learning, the online safety of students is top of mind for parents, is a high priority for school leaders and is a non-trivial problem for school IT teams. Saasyan helps schools ensure the online safety of their students with flexible cybersecurity controls for K-12 classrooms, advanced alerting of cyberbullying & self-harm, and easy reporting of student online activities. Integrating with the world's leading identity, cybersecurity and collaboration platforms already used by schools, Saasyan’s all-cloud solution is quick to setup and delivers immediate value. Today we serve over 400,000 students across 600 government and non-government schools. Our mission has just begun. Learn more at www.Saasyan.com

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

