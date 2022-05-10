MediGO honored by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a health care supply chain technology company, is being recognized by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards as a company that innovates to unite donation and transplantation stakeholders to save lives.



Selected for an honorable mention in the Health category, MediGO has helped transform the organ donation and transplantation industry through a first-of-its-kind suite of products that modernize and simplify supply chain logistics from the initial organ referral to the successful lifesaving organ transplant. Through intuitive AI technology and real-time communication, MediGO’s supply chain platform improves logistics and transparency down to the minute.

The MediGO platform connects all stakeholders, including organ procurement organizations, transplant centers and their partners, by offering real-time monitoring and improved coordination of organs being transported. The transparency that comes from knowing where a time-sensitive medical shipment is at every moment arms care teams with the information they need to be more proactive, which instills confidence in the entire transplant process. MediGO delivers this confidence with every lifesaving shipment.

“We are proud to be among those recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards,” said Scott Plank, CEO of MediGO. “This honor will only fuel us to continue to innovate to improve efficiencies, reduce healthcare costs and, ultimately, save more lives through donation and transplantation.”

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards honors products, concepts, companies, policies and designs that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change and public health crisis. The 2022 awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists and more than 600 honorable mentions selected from a pool of 2,997 entries.

The recognition by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards is just the latest in a series of honors for MediGO, which recently was recognized, along with its sister company MissionGO, by the prestigious Edison Awards as the Gold winner for Autonomous and Unmanned Systems within the Aerospace and Robotics category. To learn more about MediGO, visit www.gomedigo.io.

About MediGO

MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, is an award-winning, first of-its-kind health care supply chain technology company. Recognized by Edison Awards and Fast Company for its disruptive technology, its cloud-based Scoutline™ platform enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel. Powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data in the donation and transplantation industry so care teams can proactively unify stakeholders, coordinate resources, and minimize waste – to deliver confidence and save more lives.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Media Contact: Janet Kaplan, MediGO Director of Marketing, 240.505.5151, jkaplan@gomedigo.io