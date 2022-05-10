BeyondTrust Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

BeyondTrust named to Best Workplaces in XLarge: Employee size 500+ category



BeyondTrust achieves prominent rank among highest-scoring American companies for success in building an exceptional workplace and company culture

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, has announced today that they have been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

This prestigious accolade recognizes BeyondTrust’s dedication to cultivating a strong company culture that stands apart for its focus on exceptional employee experience and innovative people management practices. With a strong commitment to its six core values—teamwork, integrity, humility, passion, accountability, and results—BeyondTrust’s workplace culture is one of empowerment, career opportunity, and co-ownership of success. This approach has enabled BeyondTrust to become a diverse, global ‘community’ of more than 1300 employees across 18 countries.

BeyondTrust’s notable employee benefits include a share purchase plan that is available to all employees, a competitive benefits package, a generous referral bonus, unlimited PTO, and flexible work hours that enable employees to achieve work-life balance. Additionally, BeyondTrust offers extensive engagement opportunities, including book clubs, leadership development programs, quarterly employee awards, financial and physical wellness programs, and numerous informal social gatherings.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected the honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the highest-scoring businesses on the Best Workplaces 2022 list,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “We have a strong commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience based on our core values. This award is an amazing reflection of the corporate culture we’ve all worked so hard to build into all parts of the business, by employees at every level. Since world-class talent is so critical to our success, this recognition is also a strong indicator of the future growth of BeyondTrust as a leader in cybersecurity.”

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust P: (801) 373-7888 E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com