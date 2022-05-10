RCSI Bahrain continues to meet Global Healthcare Educational Standards and support the development of national healthcare programmes in the Gulf Countries

Bahrain, Manama, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the global standards of quality medical education, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) received re-accreditation from the Medical Council of Ireland (IMC) for its undergraduate medicine programme in 2021, and revalidation from the Bahrain Education & Training Quality Authority (BQA) for its undergraduate nursing and MSc in nursing programmes in 2022. The undergraduate medicine programme has been accredited by the IMC since 2014 and the RCSI Bahrain School of Medicine is included in the World Directory of Medical Schools and listed on the International Association of Universities’ “List of Universities of the World” by the UNESCO.

To perform the re-accreditation process, the IMC visiting team chaired by the Medical Council Member, Professor Mary O’Sullivan, Dean of the University of Limerick, Ireland, and comprising of Council and external members, met with the RCSI Bahrain Executive Management Team, School of Medicine staff, the University’s Student Council, students from all year groups and RCSI Bahrain interns. This being to carry out the undergraduate medicine programme accreditation in alignment with the World Federation of Medical Education’s (WFME) ‘Global Standards for Quality improvement in Medical Education’ framework. The IMC issued a five-year renewal of the accreditation of the undergraduate medicine programme, which is valid until November 2026.

The BQA’s review panel led by Professor Erika Sirsch, acting Dean of the nursing science faculty at the Philosophical-Theological University of Vallendar, Germany, comprised of three regional and international healthcare professionals, in addition to the BQA members. The review involved meetings with the RCSI Bahrain Executive Management Team, staff from both the School of Nursing and Midwifery and the School of Postgraduate Studies and Research, staff across the University’s support units, as well as students and alumni. RCSI Bahrain received the decision of Full Confidence from the BQA and it continues to maintain its valid status as placed on National Qualifications Framework of Bahrain (NQF) for its Undergraduate Nursing and MSc in Nursing programmes.

Both visits from the IMC and BQA involved several meetings with RCSI Bahrain training leads and Clinical Lecturers and Tutors, programme Advisory Boards and employers from the Ministry of Health and the University’s partner hospitals including King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain Defence Force Hospital – Royal Medical Services, Salmaniya Medical Complex, American Mission Hospital, multiple health centres across Bahrain and Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

President of RCSI Bahrain, Professor Sameer Otoom commented, “With our accreditation standards and a world-renowned curriculum, RCSI Bahrain graduates attain a level of knowledge and clinical experience to compete for rewarding career opportunities worldwide, as well as supporting the development of national healthcare programmes in the Gulf Countries”.

