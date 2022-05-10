OpenADR Alliance to Showcase OpenADR DER & DR Solutions, Host Education Seminar at DistribuTECH 2022

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OpenADR Alliance is broadening its outreach in 2022 in response to the accelerating certification of products and growing deployment of OpenADR-based solutions. The OpenADR Alliance along with co-exhibitors EEBUS, Grid Solutions and QualityLogic, will showcase solutions and developer resources based on the OpenADR standard for renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging at DistribuTECH 2022 (booth 2343). Additionally, more than a dozen members will be showcasing smart grid solutions throughout the exhibit floor.

Also, the OpenADR Alliance has expanded its certification program for products based on EcoPort, the new consumer-facing brand name for the CTA 2045 technical standard. Local utilities can now support EcoPort-enabled water heaters and other appliances as part of their local peak-load management or time of use rate programs. Today's smart appliances will now be able to align energy consumption to minimize electric grid costs, as well as the appliance's energy usage with times of variable renewable energy availability. This will result in millions of tons of carbon emissions saved every year.

Join the Alliance for an OpenADR Education Seminar to learn more about the new EcoPort initiative for grid-enabled water heaters and other appliances, as well as how the OpenADR standard is facilitating grid integration of rapidly increasing DERs and EV charging solutions. Hear the latest global developments and success stories from industry leaders. The education session will be held on Tuesday, May 24, from 11:30 - 1:30 at the Omni Hotel across from the Kay Bailey Hutchison convention center. Click here to register. Space is limited, so don't delay.

WHEN: May 23-25, 2022

WHERE: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX in booth 2343

NOTE: To schedule an on-site meeting, please contact Shannon@openadr.org.

About the OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. More information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/. The Alliance has also launched a new testing and certification program for EcoPort, for appliances demonstrating compliance with the CTA Standard.

About EEBUS

EEBUS is a registered non-profit organization with members not only being affected by but also pro-actively driving the digitalization of energy transition. EEBUS has a cross-industry membership structure, both associations as well as leading companies, reflecting all requirements from energy transition. EEBUS provides use cases to combine energy-relevant devices such as EV, HVAC or RES and the grid into one system. www.eebus.org

About Grid Solutions

Grid Solutions is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions in the smart grid. Our OpenADR2.0b-certified VTN and VEN are cloud-based solutions for demand response aggregators. We also offer AI-based engines for VPP (Virtual Power Plant) services: 1) which forecasts demand, PV generation, and storage battery SoC, 2) which generates a 24-hour control schedule of resources based on demand forecast values and prices of electricity trading markets. At DTECH2022, We plan to exhibit our blockchain solution for REC trading. For more information, visit: https://gridsolutions.co.jp/en/

About QualityLogic

QualityLogic's interoperability experts help clients understand, create, validate, and certify interoperable smart energy products. QualityLogic is the technical partner to the OpenADR Alliance, developing and maintaining the official Certification Test Harness and providing training and support to utilities and vendors implementing OpenADR. The company developed the industry's first IEEE 2030.5 test tools and services for smart energy vendors to ensure interoperability and conformance to the specification. In 2021, QualityLogic introduced the first test automation system for IEEE 1547.1 conformance and UL 1741 SB certification testing and in 2022 introduced the Wi-SUN FAN V1.0 Testbed Controller in partnership with the Wi-SUN Alliance. For more information, visit: www.qualitylogic.com

