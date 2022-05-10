Prevent Cancer Advocacy Workshop explores cancer screening disparities in the LGBTQ+ community

Alexandria, Va., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation® will host its annual Advocacy Workshop virtually on Thursday, March 19. The Workshop will explore cancer screening disparities in the LGBTQ+ community, convening patient advocacy organizations and LGBTQ+ community and health experts to discuss the unique barriers faced by the LGBTQ+ community when accessing the health care system.

A recent Prevent Cancer Foundation survey found that 47% of LGBTQ+ individuals say their LGBTQ+ status was not disclosed to their health care professional. According to the American Cancer Society, regardless of their sexual orientation, people whose health care providers knew their sexual orientation were more likely to have been encouraged to get cancer screenings compared to people whose providers didn’t know their sexual orientations.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation and its peer advocacy organizations are aiming to change this by addressing the lack of sexual orientation and gender identity data and research on LGBTQ+ individuals’ experience with their health care providers to further understand and tackle barriers to cancer screening.

The Advocacy Workshop will feature the following speakers:

Jody Hoyos , President and Chief Operating Officer, Prevent Cancer Foundation

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Prevent Cancer Foundation Scout, Ph.D. , Executive Director, National LGBT Cancer Network

, Executive Director, National LGBT Cancer Network Chris Chamars , Program and Partnership Specialist, GRYT Health

, Program and Partnership Specialist, GRYT Health Christina N. Dragon, MSPH, CHES , Measurement and Data Lead for the Sexual and Gender Minority Research Office, National Institute of Health

, Measurement and Data Lead for the Sexual and Gender Minority Research Office, National Institute of Health Mandi L. Pratt-Chapman, Ph.D. , Associate Professor, Medicine, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Associate Professor, Prevention and Community Health, Milken Institute School of Public Health, Associate Center Director, Patient-Centered Initiatives and Health Equity, GW Cancer Center, The George Washington University

, Associate Professor, Medicine, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Associate Professor, Prevention and Community Health, Milken Institute School of Public Health, Associate Center Director, Patient-Centered Initiatives and Health Equity, GW Cancer Center, The George Washington University Ari Laoch, LPC, CRC, CBIST , Health Brigade

, Health Brigade Rachel Waller, M.D. , Health Brigade

, Health Brigade Jordin Cotman, Health Brigade

Each year, the Foundation’s Advocacy Workshop serves as a forum for patients, providers, advocacy organizations and other partners to discuss pressing issues that impact cancer prevention and early detection and assess whether there are any opportunities or needs for legislative action as well as gaps in education and research.

“LGBTQ+ individuals experience differential and inequitable treatment across all parts of life—including health and access to health care services. The lack of data on the needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ people is a barrier, but the Prevent Cancer Advocacy Workshop will help us better determine what needs to change to lessen disparities in cancer risk, screening and treatment,” said Caitlin Kubler, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The event is free and open for all to attend. Register here.

WHO:

Prevent Cancer Foundation

WHAT:

2022 Prevent Cancer Advocacy Workshop: Cancer screening disparities in the LGBTQ+ community

WHEN:

Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Virtual (You will receive a link when registered)

TO REGISTER:

https://bit.ly/3FcJ9Dw

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is celebrating 35 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options. For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.