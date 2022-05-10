CRISP & CRUDE NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS WIN GOLD MEDAL IN FIRST APPEARANCE AT THE SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

AUSTIN, Tex., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

After launching in October 2021, Crisp & Crude™ has earned industry recognition and adds prestigious medals to its name, being awarded a Gold Medal and five Bronze Medals at the esteemed 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is now the largest spirits competition in the world. Only four medals were awarded to the Hemp-Infused Cocktail category, which were all won by Crisp & Crude™, and among the 18 medals given in the Non-Alcoholic (Mocktail) category, Crisp & Crude™ received two.

Crisp & Crude™ Paloma Daydream + Hemp took home the Gold, which is awarded to products with exceptional taste and that are near the pinnacle of achievement; these products set the standard for their categories. Earning Bronzes are Mellow Mule, Mellow Mule + Hemp, Paloma Daydream, Gold Fashioned + Hemp, and OG Tonic + Hemp.

The distinguished reputation of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is defined by the quality of its judges, many of whom are the most respected and experienced experts in their respective industry categories. The judging process includes four days of blind tasting to ensure equal consideration, and while tasting, judges evaluate each product on an individual basis, not compared to other entries in the flight.

“We are honored by the recognition from the judges, especially for Paloma Daydream + Hemp,” says Founder Talia Bennick. “We set out to create elevated, non-alcoholic cocktails that make non-drinkers, sober-curious, and imbibers alike all feel welcome, and we’re so proud that it stood out among such incredible competition in this growing category.”

Crisp & Crude™ is currently sold in select retailers nationwide and is also available for purchase online.

Paloma Daydream + Hemp (SRP: $23.99 per 4-pack) Infused with Space Queen terpenes: floral and fruity, airy and carefree Tasting notes: Rio Red grapefruit, charred oak, dash of salt



About Crisp & Crude™

Based in Austin, Texas, Crisp & Crude™ crafts non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktails infused with specific mood-lifting botanical terpenes - aka Mother Nature’s natural stress reducers - extracted from plants, fruits, and roots. Crisp & Crude™ carries two collections of cocktails: “Hemp + Botanical Terpenes” and “Botanical Terpenes,” sold in select retailers nationwide and available for purchase online with shipping capabilities to all 50 U.S. states. For more information, visit www.crispandcrude.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. The Tasting Alliance Competitions are considered the most influential for a reason. Earning a medal from the organization not only helps brands enter and stand out in the U.S. and international markets but is a critical next step for any producer to earn recognition in the industry and with consumers. Medal winners range from the most renowned international distillers to small-batch producers. Not only is a SFWSC medal a testament to hard work, it’s a universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

