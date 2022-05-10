AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2022

 April YTD - AprilBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgApr 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP22,71430,282-25.0 61,84274,130-16.664,505
 40 < 100 HP6,2617,779-19.5 19,77922,290-11.319,765
 100+ HP2,3542,2813.2 7,3136,6769.56,027
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors31,32940,342-22.3 88,934103,096-13.790,297
4WD Farm Tractors258327-21.1 852927-8.1290
Total Farm Tractors31,58740,669-22.3 89,786104,023-13.790,587
Self-Prop Combines459486-5.6 1,2071,412-14.5811

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

