AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2022

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

April YTD - April Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Apr 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 22,714 30,282 -25.0 61,842 74,130 -16.6 64,505 40 < 100 HP 6,261 7,779 -19.5 19,779 22,290 -11.3 19,765 100+ HP 2,354 2,281 3.2 7,313 6,676 9.5 6,027 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 31,329 40,342 -22.3 88,934 103,096 -13.7 90,297 4WD Farm Tractors 258 327 -21.1 852 927 -8.1 290 Total Farm Tractors 31,587 40,669 -22.3 89,786 104,023 -13.7 90,587 Self-Prop Combines 459 486 -5.6 1,207 1,412 -14.5 811

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers