Impulse Dynamics Announces First Implants of Optimizer Smart Mini

MARLTON, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics, a global medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), is announcing today the first implants of its newly launched Optimizer® Smart Mini, which delivers the company’s proprietary CCM® therapy. The company announced the launch of its new technology on April 29, and the first procedures with the new commercially-available system were subsequently completed simultaneously by physicians at two different U.S. centers.

“I was able to attend the Heart Rhythm Society’s annual scientific sessions in San Francisco last week and moderated a rhythm theater panel presentation on Impulse Dynamics’ CCM technology,” said Kenneth Ellenbogen, MD, Martha M., and Harold W. Kimmerling, Professor of Cardiology, Chair, Division of Cardiology, and Director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond, VA. “I was involved in some of the early research on CCM, and now it’s clear that this therapy has the potential to fill a significant unmet medical need for patients with heart failure.”

“We’re excited to be one of the first institutions to implant this latest generation CCM therapy device,” said Dr. Ameer Kabour, an interventional cardiologist and Director of Cardiology at Mercy Health St.Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH. “The Optimizer Smart Mini provides convenience to both providers and many of their patients who suffer from heart failure. These patients may be suffering in spite of being on medications. This device can help relieve many of these patients’ symptoms in the short term, and the diagnostics it provides can help us manage their disease over the long term.”

“In the ambulatory surgical center setting, we strive to make our patients’ experiences as simple, safe, and effective as possible,” said Andrew Kaplan, MD, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist with Southwest Cardiovascular Associates in Mesa, Arizona. “The reduced size, physiologic shape, and simplified programming that this new generation of device offers can help us meet all of those requirements.” Dr. Kaplan completed his first commercial implant of the Optimizer Smart Mini on May 2, 2022.

The Optimizer Smart Mini incorporates a rechargeable battery with 20-year battery life, offering HF diagnostic monitoring that provides important clinical insights to providers to assist in managing their patients with heart failure. This latest generation also offers new internal technology with improved programming and a smaller size designed to make the implant procedure faster and easier for patients and physicians.

“We are committed to continued innovation by not only including a 20-year battery but by also making this new device 25% smaller and 33% lighter than its predecessor. We announced late last month that over 7,000 patients have now benefitted from our CCM therapy,” said Jason Spees, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Impulse Dynamics. “It is great to know that the millions of patients that could benefit from our CCM therapy worldwide will now get an even better device.”

The Optimizer Smart Mini delivers CCM therapy to the heart. CCM therapy delivers precisely timed electrical pulses to the heart that are intended to improve the heart’s ability to contract, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to be pushed out through the body.[1] CCM therapy is indicated to improve 6-minute hall walk, quality of life, and functional status of NYHA (New York Heart Association) Class III heart failure patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline-directed medical therapy, are not indicated for CRT(cardiac resynchronization therapy), and have a left ventricular ejection fraction ranging from 25 to 45 percent.



