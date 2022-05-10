Proactive news headlines including Match Group, Vox Royalty, i-80 Gold, Ultra Lithium and Golden Minerals

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Match Group files lawsuit against Google click here

Western Magnesium poised to bring magnesium production back to the US amid global demand surge click here

BTU Metals says it is prioritizing next targets at Dixie as it completes four drill holes click here

Ultra Lithium completes sale of 60% of Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake properties in Ontario to Yahua and enters joint venture click here

HealthLynked says its FemTech app Oohvie will be a major contributor to revenue growth as it releases enhanced version of app click here

Vox Royalty says it expects revenues from its Otto Bore royalty in 2023 click here

i-80 Gold secures key water rights for Nevada Cove mine with property acquisition; posts 1Q revenue of $2.8M click here

Fireweed Zinc acquires Gayna River project in Canada’s Northwest Territories click here

Lucky Minerals says trenching at its Ecuador gold discovery has identified additional mineralization ahead of its upcoming drill program click here

Golden Minerals reports 1Q revenue of $7.5M as Rodeo gold-silver mine produces 3,787 gold-equivalent ounces click here

Doré Copper Mining marks "major accomplishment" with release of positive PEA for Chibougamau camp restart click here

Therma Bright to seek approval for its AcuVid COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test from Health Canada click here

Trust Stamp signs Memorandum of Understanding with African Institute for Mathematical Sciences click here

Canada Silver Cobalt begins exploration at its Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake in Ontario click here

Clean Air Metals appoints engineer Mike Garbutt as chief operating officer click here

Gold Resource Corp reports robust financial results and strong balance sheet for 1Q 2022 click here

Tocvan Ventures closes previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of $346,200 click here

Planet 13 Holdings announces second location of its planned Florida dispensary network in the city of Port Richey click here

FSD Pharma closes $16.4M sale of former cannabis processing plant click here

Wellbeing Digital Sciences becomes founding sponsor of Women in Psychedelics (WIP) Network click here

Plurilock says Aurora Systems subsidiary won purchase orders worth US$1.41M in April click here

