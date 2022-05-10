Starstream Entertainment’s Business in 2022 is Booming as Company Realizes Unprecedented Growth and Expansion

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Company is expecting to report record numbers in the Company’s upcoming Q1 quarterly report that is soon to be released.

Carla Rissell, President of SSET stated, “While numbers are being finalized, we believe Q1 revenues will total near last year’s Q1 and Q2 revenues combined, more than doubling revenues over the previous year to date. I attribute this growth to the hard work and dedication of our team, our Company’s core values and our ability to pivot and adapt in an ever evolving environment.

The Company has recently raised rates across the board which allows the Company to attract and retain the best quality staff in an extremely tough labor market to allow Facetime to continue to provide exceptional service to our clients. The Company’s bookings and referrals of new business continue to grow. Senior Management at several of the Company’s largest billing customers recognize that Starstream and Facetime’s strong financial position and wherewithal has allowed the Company to provide superior service of their accounts and brands and are actively seeking to partner with Facetime to help grow market share for their brands.

Recently, the Company thru its Facetime division added a wearables and promotional giveaway production division, which is adding additional revenue and contributing directly to the Company’s profitability and bottom line. The Company is intently focused on continued growth and expansion in 2022.

Starstream Entertainment Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry. Facetime specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media as well as staffing for all levels of the beverage and consumer goods industry. We provide staffing for all levels across industries we serve, including regional to C-Level, offering everything from promotional models to enhanced brand ambassador services and administrative services including field marketing, sales, brand management, and even promotional vehicle programs.

