Arcimoto Appoints Chief Product Officer and Chief Experience Officer

EUGENE, Ore., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, has appointed Lynn Yeager as Chief Experience Officer and Dwayne Lum as Chief Product Officer.



“I’m thrilled to welcome Lynn and Dwayne to Arcimoto, where they will help accelerate our efforts to scale to mass production and introduce our vehicles to new customers around the country,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “Along with Kevin A. O’Rourke Jr., our new Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations introduced on our last earnings call, Lynn and Dwayne bolster Arcimoto’s executive team with the leadership and experience needed to achieve our ambitious long-term production and sales goals.”

Yeager comes to Arcimoto with more than 20 years of experience leading sales and customer engagement teams with a primary focus on growth and business efficiency. Prior to joining Arcimoto, she was the Director of Sales for ElectraMeccanica, leading retail and delivery programs. Before joining ElectraMeccanica, she was at Tesla where she held multiple senior leadership roles during her tenure, including General Manager of Sales and Delivery for West US and Texas, Director of Sales California & Hawaii, and Senior Manager of Global Retail Performance, leading sales and engagement strategy from March 2016 to August 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have joined the Arcimoto team, and look forward to refining how customers experience our brand,” said Yeager. “We have truly unique solutions for sustainable transportation in a variety of applications. I’m most excited about expanding the awareness of our products, and demonstrating how Arcimoto pairs fun and cool with purposeful strategic functionality. I look forward to working with this talented group of individuals!”

Over his three decades in product development, Lum has worked on numerous products and technologies that were category creators or curve-jumping firsts to market. His primary expertise is placing innovation in context and making the link between people's needs, their performance, their experiences, and results. Prior to joining Arcimoto, he was Vice President of Product Management with AYRO, Inc. from April 2019 through February 2022 where he led EV OEM platforms and product development. From September 2015 through January 2019, Mr. Lum was Vice President of Technology for Taiwan-based Wistron Corporation covering a wide array of products.

"As Winston Churchill once said, 'Difficulties mastered are opportunities won,' and I relish the challenge of breaking into new markets with Arcimoto products and technologies," said Lum. "There's never been a better opportunity for our rightsized, pure-electric vehicles. After decades of experience building products from the original smart phones to next-generation electric vehicles, I am loving digging into Arcimoto’s offerings for everyday driving and last-mile delivery, and I am looking forward to continuing refinement on these amazing sustainable transportation solutions."

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

