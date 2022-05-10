A Superior Smoke: Sonoma Hills Farm Now Offers Sun-Grown, Full Spectrum Pre-Rolls for the Experienced Flower Consumer

Sonoma County, CA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma Hills Farm , a premium craft cannabis farm and culinary garden located in Sonoma County, is now offering sun-grown cannabis pre-rolls hand-crafted for the sophisticated and experienced flower consumer. The strain-specific pre-rolls are made in small batches using all-natural, freshly packed ingredients, including OCal-Certified sun-grown flower wrapped in the finest hemp paper. Available in five strains, all feature high-THC flower harvested at peak trichome ripeness, boasting dynamic cannabinoid content and a flavorful terpene profile.

All-natural and organic ingredients brings a superior smoke

“As a team of flower connoisseurs we toiled with how to make a pre-roll as good as something we would roll up ourselves. Obsessed with every detail, we spent over a year developing this pure and simple smoke, pairing our best flower with the most delicate, FSC-certified paper on the market to allow the true taste of the flower to shine through,” said Mike Harden, co-founder and CEO of Sonoma Hills Farm.

Sonoma Hills Farm pre-rolls are available as 1g hash-infused singles, a 4-pack x .6g uninfused pack, and a 4-pack x .6g infused pack. Flower strains were hand-selected to feature exceptional profiles and potency, and include Black Diamond, Cherry Cheesecake, Durban Biscotti, Pink Jesus, and Double Rainbow (a farm blend). More information on each strain can be found here . All flower will have >20% THC potency for uninfused and >30% for infused for cannabinoid content on their certificate of analysis (COA).

The farm is Sun+Earth certified , and one of the first to be OCal “comparable-to-organic” certified in California, recognizing that its cannabis flower has been certified to consistent, uniform standards comparable to the National Organic Program (NOP ).

Sonoma Hills Farm pre-rolls are also made with hemp papers meticulously crafted in France using all-natural, 100% organic raw plant materials that enable a slow burn. The cones are sealed with a custom hemp filter bearing the SHF monogram using vegan acacia wood gum.

With an all-in-one package, freshness is maximized and waste is minimized

As one of the very first all-in-one packages in cannabis the pre-roll tube itself is sustainable and recyclable, intentionally designed as one wrap for everything, versus a tube-in-a-box-in-a-bag that creates unnecessary waste.

“This is an exceptionally fulfilling, slow-smoking pre-roll packed tight with the freshest flower,” said Joyce Cenali, COO of Sonoma Hills Farm. “From the unique genetics, to profiles and potency, the experience starts upon opening each tube, when you’ll find a fresh and powerful aroma. And the simple-but-stylish package design cuts out all unnecessary waste and touchpoints to get this perfectly cured and milled cannabis into customers hands as soon as possible.”

The team also worked with Chroma Signet to create a label that is not only NFT-enabled for future farm club opportunities, but also integrates the ability for customers to view full cannabinoid and terpene profiles for each strain by scanning the barcode.

Sonoma Hills Farm products are distributed via NABIS, and available via trusted retail partners throughout California.

About Sonoma Hills Farm

Sonoma Hills Farm is a cultural and educational intersection of small farm cannabis and traditional agriculture, cultivating world-class cannabis for people who are passionate about the plant, from discerning consumers to those in the high-end culinary and hospitality industries. The farm offers sun-grown premium cannabis flower to wholesale partners and California’s finest retail dispensaries, as well as selling direct-to-consumer in limited batches of pre-packaged flower.

Led by former French Laundry culinary gardener Aaron Keefer , the farm’s extensive culinary garden bridges cannabis with traditional farming, showcasing how the plant can be integrated into a farm-to-table lifestyle. The farm’s 40-acres of pasture, vegetable, and flower garden is also certified organic.

Sonoma Hills Farm is owned and operated by Big Rock Partners , a seasoned team with years of agriculture, cannabis, and hospitality experience. For more information, contact info@sonomahillsfarm.com. Lic. #CDFA: CCL20-000520. Follow Sonoma Hills Farm on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

