Documentary Debut “Comm Studies ¿Qué es Esto?” Gathered 153 Individuals to Understand the Value of Communication Studies

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The double premiere of the trailblazing documentary “Comm Studies ¿Qué es Esto?” showcased three years of dedication and hard work by Communication Professors Roberto S. Oregel and Dr. Jess Nerren, to 153 eager viewers at California State University, San Bernardino on April 13 and April 16, 2022. [Event photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zZsMhiaazsEjAsTEEaQHOILOvoiJlwr1?usp=sharing]



Director/Producer/Professor Roberto S. Oregel and Executive Producer/Lecturer Dr. Jessica Nerren made this film at the request of students and recent alumni who shared their struggles in explaining their major to meet a previously-unmet need for first-generation college students who make up 81% of the population of the university.

Created at the request of the students, the debut premiere had something for everyone, from a mother’s experience with her son who majored in communication studies, to former students sharing their lived experiences.

According to Oregel, “When I joined CSUSB, I learned through conversations with students that they wanted to involve their families more.”

A panel discussion followed both screenings. On April 13, the six panelists included Vice President of California State University, San Bernardino Dr. Robert Nava, from Communication Studies Dr. Ahlam Muhtaseb, Dr. Conlisk Gallegos and Dr. Larry Hygh, plus former student and Associate Producer Angel Martinez Morales and his mom Maria de Los Angeles Morales Aguilar. Saturday’s panel included Professor Oregel, Dr. Nerren, alumni Floroliva Alvarez and Angel Martinez Morales, both also Associate Producers.

Said alumni panelist and associate producer Martinez Morales, "I was happy and honored to be a part of this film from the beginning because it is special and important. I believe in what this conversation can do with and for communities I am a part of.”

The screening events were free to attendees in zoom and in person, featured a hosted reception, and translated across two languages. Each day there was a brainstorming session with the panelists and the attendees about ways to continue the conversation and include families even more in the future.

This film was supported by Adobe, the CSU Chancellor’s Office, the CSUSB Office of Community Engagement and the CSUSB Department of Communication Studies.

This press release was written by the undergraduate students of Comm. 3402 Public Relations Writing.

About the Film: “Comm Studies ¿Qué es Esto?” explores questions families have about the major of Communication Studies in a bilingual film format with dialogue and subtitles in both Spanish and English.

About Director/Producer Oregel: Roberto S. Oregel is an independent filmmaker who has been writing, directing and producing documentary films for 18 years. His works represent a variety of film genres, including experimental, narrative, and documentary and deal with a range of subjects, from the creative process to the issues that impact underrepresented communities. https://www.csusb.edu/profile/roberto.oregel

About Executive Producer Nerren: Dr. Jess Block Nerren has 19+ years of experience as the president of her own public relations firm. In 2021, she successfully defended her dissertation on Inclusion, Public Relations and Teacher Education in 2021 at CSUSB where she also teaches full time. https://www.csusb.edu/profile/jessica.nerren

