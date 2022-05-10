Mexico Data Center Market to Attract More than $1 Billion Investment by 2027. Over 360 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 5 Years – Arizton

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Mexico data center market is growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027. Cloud adoption, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, digital transformation, 5G network commercial deployment, gaming culture, and smart city initiatives are the major drivers in the market.



Mexico is one of the emerging data center markets in Latin America. The country connects data centers in the US and various Latin American countries via submarine cable connectivity.

Mexico aims to generate around 45% of renewable energy in the country by 2030. Over 360 MW of power capacity will be added across the country during 2022–2027.

Mexico Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $1 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 354 thousand Sq. Ft MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 70 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $355 Million (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 9.4% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The Mexican data center market has attracted extensive investments from various colocation providers, such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Equinix, HostDime, CloudHQ, and Scala Data Centers.

Mexico City has emerged as the primary data center location in the country with eight existing third-party data centers. Cancún has emerged as a major location with around six submarine cable landing stations.

Key Insights

Due to its proximity to the US, Mexico has witnessed significant data center investments over the last few years. Querétaro is the primary data center hub, with four existing third-party data center facilities contributing to over 65% of the existing capacity in Mexico.

The demand for cloud, 5G, smart cities, AI implementation, big data, & IoT, and digitalization, is being witnessed among all industry verticals in Mexico, which are significant factors driving investment from cloud and colocation operators.

5G has been deployed in Mexico by telecom operators such as AT&T and América Móvil’s Telcel. In addition, companies such as KIO Networks, HostDime, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are deploying edge data center facilities at various locations.

Major global colocation providers are entering the Mexico market via acquisitions and mergers of local data center operators. For instance, Equinix acquired a leading data center provider, Axtel’s data center business, in 2020.

Several major cloud service providers are also entering the Mexican market. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei have announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Mexico. AWS is developing its cloud in Querétaro.

Mexico aims to generate over 45% of its overall energy mix via renewable sources by 2030. The country is likely to witness the highest deployment of wind and solar power sources, with a combined potential to contribute over 25% to the overall renewable energy mix.

The Mexico data center market report segmented by:

Segmented by Infrastructure Type IT Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction

Segmented by IT Infrastructure Server Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Segmented by Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches and Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmented by Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmented by Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

Segmented by General Construction Building Development Installation and Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Segmented by Tier Segments Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV





Investment Opportunities

Mexico is the largest gaming market in Latin America and a significant market worldwide. In 2022, the gaming population is expected to exceed 2 billion.

Alibaba Cloud operates its data center in Mexico in partnership with the Carso Group and Claro, a telecom company owned by América Móvil, which also offers data center services.

The deployment of edge colocation in border cities across the US with proximity to Mexican cities, such as McAllen, Laredo, El Paso, and San Diego is likely to decrease latency issues in the country. Such initiatives will enable data center operators to reduce their dependency on data centers in cities, such as Miami and Dallas.



Vendor Analysis

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction



Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv



Data Center Investors

CloudHQ

Ascenty

Equinix

HostDime

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707