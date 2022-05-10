Announcing Radiation (and Hemorrhagic) Cystitis Patient Registry: for people affected by pelvic radiation during cancer treatment

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States , May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is announcing the Radiation Cystitis Patient Registry, an on-line patient registry program for people who are affected by pelvic radiation exposure, including survivors of pelvic cancers, such as prostate, uterine, cervical and colon cancer. “Despite its challenges, life after cancer can be beautiful and meaningful,” says Michael Chancellor, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lipella Pharmaceuticals. “As the country prepares to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Dayâ, our primary motivation is to raise awareness of radiation cystitis and hemorrhagic cystitis, serious survivor issues that deserve more attention,” says Dr. Chancellor.

Radiation cystitis, also called hemorrhagic cystitis, is a highly debilitating consequence of pelvic cancer radiotherapy. The radiation cystitis patient registry will help raise awareness within the medical community, highlight the needs of survivors, and help advance the development of new treatments. There are currently no drug therapies available for either hemorrhagic cystitis or radiation cystitis.

Where to find the Radiation Cystitis Patient Registry.

The Radiation Cystitis Patient Registry can be found at https://radiationcystitis.com. More information can also be found via the Radiation Cystitis Foundation at https://www.radiationcystitis.org.



About the Radiation Cystitis Patient Registry (https://www.radiationcystitis.com)

The registry, designed in accordance with the National Institute of Health Rare Diseases Registry Program guidelines, is open to male and female pelvic cancer survivors with a history of pelvic radiotherapy. The registry’s primary objective is to better describe hemorrhagic cystitis and radiation cystitis’ natural history, and therefore improve the development of novel treatments. Since radiation cystitis and hemorrhagic cystitis are rare, tools that help describe their natural progression can optimize the design of successful clinical programs.



About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (https://www.lipella.com)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with expertise in drug delivery and the treatment of urologic conditions, including radiation cystitis and hemorrhagic cystitis.



For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/announcing-radiation-and-hemorrhagic-cystitis-patient-registry-for-people-affected-by-pelvic-radiation-during-cancer-treatment-2/9141546

