Media Advisory: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Invites Media to NSDF Briefing & Tour on Tuesday, May 24

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to an in-person press briefing about CNL’s proposed Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) project at the Chalk River Laboratories on Tuesday, May 24. The briefing will include a tour of the Chalk River campus and site of the proposed NSDF.



A regulatory hearing by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) for the proposed project will begin on May 30, 2022 and include public interventions. In advance of the hearing, CNL is providing media with the opportunity to gain a more complete understanding of the proposed facility, including the role it will play in enabling environmental remediation of the Chalk River campus and the safe disposal of Canada’s low-level nuclear wastes.

The Chalk River Laboratories is a secure site and registration in advance is required. Please complete your registration no later than May 17 at the following link: www.cnl.ca/media.

Photo taking will be permitted in select locations.

Background information on the Near Surface Disposal Facility can be found at www.cnl.ca/nsdf.

OUTLINE

9:15 Arrival and security processing

9:30 Briefing on the Project

11:00 – 11:15 Visit proposed site of NSDF

11:30 – 12:30 Briefing on facilities decommissioning and walking tour of active area

12:30 - NSDF session concludes

Optional afternoon session (12:30pm – 3:00pm): For media who wish to learn more about our science missions, CNL will also host an afternoon laboratory tour focused on small modular reactors, hydrogen technologies, targeted alpha therapies and more.

