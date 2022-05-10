Tridentcare Partners With Harness Health Partners for Digital Imaging and Electrocardiogram (EKG) Nationwide

SPARKS, Md., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, announces its new partnership with Harness Health Partners to provide mobile X-ray, Ultrasound and EKG services across the United States.

"This is an exciting time for TridentCare," says TridentCare CEO David Velez. "We are excited to bring our highly talented team of technologists to this important patient group. As a company with deep expertise and a national footprint, we have the ability to scale with our partners to provide services. Together with Harness, we view our role as patient health and safety advocates, serving communities across the United States."

As the healthcare delivery model continues to evolve, TridentCare will partner with innovative employer health organizations like Harness to provide digital grade diagnostic tools to support employers through improved efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes for employees.

Harness Health Partners, a single-source employer health solutions company dedicated to optimizing better health and wellness for employees, provides pre-employment health screenings, on-site health centers, occupational health services, employee assistance programs, and pharmacy services, among other employee health solutions. Partnering with TridentCare enables Harness Health Partners to incorporate TridentCare's imaging services, including x-rays, ultrasounds, and EKGs, to its suite of services.

"Improving patient outcomes also means improving access to healthcare. Combing both companys' capabilities with the ability to provide those services at employer sites means more immediate and cost-effective access to comprehensive health services for employees, which translates to quality and speed of care for the customers those employees serve," says Tammy Langdon, Chief Operating Officer of Harness Health Partners. "As an example, for fire departments, municipal facilities, and other organizations that provide emergency response services, this means first responders can receive health services, imaging, and treatment without leaving their places of employment. This enables them to respond to emergencies without interruption or delays associated with being off site."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the largest provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Harness Health Partners

Harness Health Partners is an employer health solutions company dedicated to optimizing better health and wellness for employees while meeting organizations' corporate objectives. As part of one of the nation's largest health systems, Harness Health Partners connects the power of a healthy workforce by building effective partnerships, increasing productivity, and lowering healthcare costs. Harness Health Partners offers award-winning, comprehensive solutions bridging workforce and personal health, and is committed to helping companies achieve their business goals efficiently and cost-effectively.

