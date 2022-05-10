Yellow Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operating revenue was $1.260 billion and operating income was $9.2 million, which included a $5.5 million net gain on property disposals. In comparison, operating revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.198 billion and operating loss was $27.6 million, which included a $1.0 million net loss on property disposals.



Net loss for first quarter 2022 was $27.5 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to net loss of $63.3 million, or $1.26 per share, in the first quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $52.0 million in first quarter 2022, a $38.8 million increase compared to $13.2 million in the prior year comparable quarter (as detailed in the reconciliation below). The last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2022, was $341.4 million compared to $171.0 million as of March 31, 2021 (as detailed in the reconciliation below).

“We finished the quarter on a strong note, despite challenges in January and February, and reported our best first quarter Adjusted EBITDA and operating income, excluding property disposals, in six years,” said Darren Hawkins, chief executive officer. “Our focus remains on meeting the needs of our customers and maximizing the value of the capacity that Yellow brings to the market. Driven by strong demand, first quarter year-over-year LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 30.5%. The percentage decline in year-over-year monthly tonnage peaked in February, following a strategic decision to limit terminal operations in select markets that lasted a few days. We continue to see strong demand for LTL capacity and our goal remains to deliver a steady staircase of financial improvement.

“The integration of our four operating company networks into a single LTL network with national coverage, servicing regional and long-haul lanes is the next step in our One Yellow transformation. The planning and analysis of the initial phase to integrate linehaul and city pickup and delivery in the western U.S is complete. We expect to execute the integration of phase one this summer with the transformation of the entire network to be finished around the end of the year. When this transformation is completed, our customers will benefit by interacting with North America’s second largest super-regional LTL network for both regional and long-haul shipments. We expect the network transformation to also lead to improved asset utilization, enhanced network efficiencies, cost savings and create capacity without the need to add new terminals,” concluded Hawkins.

Financial Update

In first quarter 2022, the Company invested $36.4 million in capital expenditures. This compares to $202.4 million in capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021.





Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $325 million to $400 million.



Operational Update

The operating ratio for first quarter 2022 was 99.3 compared to 102.3 in first quarter 2021.





Including fuel surcharge, first quarter 2022 LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 30.5% and LTL revenue per shipment increased 24.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding fuel surcharge, first quarter LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 22.0% and LTL revenue per shipment increased 16.7%.





First quarter 2022 LTL tonnage per workday decreased 20.1% when compared to first quarter 2021.



Liquidity Update

The Company’s available liquidity, which is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and Managed Accessibility (as detailed in the supplemental information provided below) under its ABL facility, was $276.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $423.0 million a year ago.





The Company’s outstanding debt was $1.607 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $144.7 million compared to $1.462 billion as of March 31, 2021.





For the three months ended March 31, 2022, cash used in operating activities was $33.5 million compared to $38.8 million in 2021.



Key Information – First quarter 2022 compared to first quarter 2021

2022 2021 Percent Change(a) Workdays 63.5 63.5 Operating revenue (in millions) $ 1,260.4 $ 1,198.4 5.2 % Operating income (in millions) $ 9.2 $ (27.6 ) NM * Operating ratio 99.3 102.3 3.0 pp LTL tonnage per workday (in thousands) 31.18 39.02 (20.1 )% LTL shipments per workday (in thousands) 56.08 67.13 (16.5 )% LTL picked up revenue per hundredweight incl FSC $ 28.72 $ 22.00 30.5 % LTL picked up revenue per hundredweight excl FSC

$

23.83 $

19.53 22.0

% LTL picked up revenue per shipment incl FSC $ 319 $ 256 24.8 % LTL picked up revenue per shipment excl FSC $ 265 $ 227 16.7 % LTL weight/shipment (in pounds) 1,112 1,163 (4.3 )% Total tonnage per workday (in thousands) 40.05 50.64 (20.9 )% Total shipments per workday (in thousands) 57.53 68.98 (16.6 )% Total picked up revenue per hundredweight incl FSC $ 24.62 $ 18.60 32.4 % Total picked up revenue per hundredweight excl FSC

$

20.59 $

16.56 24.3

% Total picked up revenue per shipment incl FSC $ 343 $ 273 25.5 % Total picked up revenue per shipment excl FSC $ 287 $ 243 17.9 % Total weight/shipment (in pounds) 1,392 1,468 (5.2 )%

(a) Percent change based on unrounded figures and not the rounded figures presented

* Not meaningful

Review of Financial Results

Yellow Corporation will host a conference call with the investment community today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides will be available on Yellow Corporation’s website www.myyellow.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.myyellow.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that reflects EBITDA, and further adjusts for letter of credit fees, equity-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on property disposals, restructuring charges, transaction costs related to issuances of debt, non-recurring consulting fees, non-cash impairment charges and the gains or losses from permitted dispositions, discontinued operations, and certain non-cash expenses, charges and losses (provided that if any of such non-cash expenses, charges or losses represents an accrual or reserve for potential cash items in any future period, the cash payment in respect thereof in such future period will be subtracted from Adjusted EBITDA in such future period to the extent paid). Adjusted EBITDA as used herein is defined as Consolidated EBITDA in our UST Credit Agreements and Term Loan Agreement (collectively, the “TL Agreements”). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used for internal management purposes as a financial measure that reflects the company’s core operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with financial covenants in our TL Agreements and to determine certain incentive compensation. We believe our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users as these measures represent key supplemental information our management uses to compare and evaluate our core underlying business results, particularly in light of our leverage position and the capital-intensive nature of our business. Further, EBITDA is a measure that is commonly used by other companies in our industry and provides a comparison for investors to evaluate the performance of the companies in the industry. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA helps investors to understand how the company is tracking against our financial covenants in our TL Agreements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have the following limitations:

EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or fund principal payments on our outstanding debt;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or fund principal payments on our outstanding debt, letter of credit expenses, restructuring charges, transaction costs related to debt, non-cash charges, charges or losses (subject to the conditions above), or nonrecurring consulting fees, among other items;





Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;





Equity-based compensation is an element of our long-term incentive compensation program for certain employees, although Adjusted EBITDA excludes employee equity-based compensation expense when presenting our ongoing operating performance for a particular period; and





Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP measures as secondary measures. The company has provided reconciliations of its non-GAAP measures to GAAP net income (loss) within the supplemental financial information in this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or characterized by words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “project,” “forecast,” “propose,” “plan,” “designed,” “estimate,” “enable,” and similar expressions which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, are based upon current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, and are subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results could differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements because of a number of business, financial and liquidity, and common stock related factors, including (without limitation) the impact of compliance with Executive Order 14042 and any Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements, each as applicable, regarding mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and testing of non-vaccinated employees, respectively; our ability to attract and retain qualified drivers and increasing costs of driver compensation; the risk of labor disruptions or stoppages, if our relationship with our employees and unions were to deteriorate; general economic factors, including (without limitation) impacts of COVID-19 and customer demand in the retail and manufacturing sectors; the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, including the effects of pandemics comparable to COVID-19, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; interruptions to our computer and information technology systems and sophisticated cyber-attacks; business risks and increasing costs associated with the transportation industry, including increasing equipment, operational and technology costs and disruption from natural disasters, and impediments to our operations and business resulting from anti-terrorism measures; competition and competitive pressure on pricing; changes in pension expense and funding obligations, subject to interest rate volatility; increasing costs relating to our self-insurance claims expenses; our ability to comply and the cost of compliance with, or liability resulting from violation of, federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations, including (without limitation) labor laws and laws and regulations regarding the environment and climate change initiatives; the impact of claims and litigation expense to which we are or may become exposed; that we may not realize the expected benefits and costs savings from our performance and operational improvement initiatives; a significant privacy breach or IT system disruption; our dependence on key employees; our ability to finance the maintenance, acquisition and replacement of revenue equipment and other necessary capital expenditures; seasonality and the impact of weather; shortages of fuel and changes in the cost of fuel or the index upon which we base our fuel surcharge and the effectiveness of our fuel surcharge program in protecting us against fuel price volatility; risks of operating in foreign countries; our failure to comply with the covenants in the documents governing our existing and future indebtedness; our ability to generate sufficient liquidity to satisfy our indebtedness and cash interest payment obligations, lease obligations and pension funding obligations; fluctuations in the price of our common stock; dilution from future issuances of our common stock; we are not permitted to pay dividends on our common stock in the foreseeable future; that we have the ability to issue preferred stock that may adversely affect the rights of holders of our common stock; and other risks and contingencies, including (without limitation) the risk factors that are included in our reports filed with the SEC, including those described under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño 913-696-6108 investor@myyellow.com Media Contacts: Mike Kelley 913-696-6121 mike.kelley@myyellow.com Heather Nauert Heather.nauert@myyellow.com





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Yellow Corporation and Subsidiaries (Amounts in millions except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2022

2021

Assets (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 233.8 $ 310.7 Restricted amounts held in escrow 8.3 4.1 Accounts receivable, net 741.3 663.7 Prepaid expenses and other 54.0 65.0 Total current assets 1,037.4 1,043.5 Property and Equipment: Cost 3,152.2 3,164.6 Less - accumulated depreciation (2,014.0 ) (2,032.3 ) Net property and equipment 1,138.2 1,132.3 Deferred income taxes, net 1.4 1.4 Pension 41.2 40.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 164.9 184.8 Other assets 22.6 23.1 Total Assets $ 2,405.7 $ 2,425.6 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 210.6 $ 178.4 Wages, vacations and employee benefits 227.4 252.5 Current operating lease liabilities 70.6 76.5 Other current and accrued liabilities 266.9 244.4 Current maturities of long-term debt 70.7 72.3 Total current liabilities 846.2 824.1 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 1,482.1 1,482.2 Pension and postretirement 86.3 88.2 Operating lease liabilities 103.5 118.9 Claims and other liabilities 274.5 275.7 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Deficit: Cumulative preferred stock, $1 par value per share - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share 0.5 0.5 Capital surplus 2,390.1 2,388.3 Accumulated deficit (2,502.5 ) (2,475.0 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (182.3 ) (184.6 ) Treasury stock, at cost (92.7 ) (92.7 ) Total shareholders' deficit (386.9 ) (363.5 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 2,405.7 $ 2,425.6





STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Yellow Corporation and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31 (Amounts in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months 2022

2021

Operating Revenue $ 1,260.4 $ 1,198.4 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employee benefits 711.0 723.8 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 243.6 203.5 Purchased transportation 185.4 200.0 Depreciation and amortization 35.7 33.3 Other operating expenses 81.0 64.4 (Gains) losses on property disposals, net (5.5 ) 1.0 Total operating expenses 1,251.2 1,226.0 Operating Income (Loss) 9.2 (27.6 ) Nonoperating Expenses: Interest expense 37.7 35.9 Non-union pension and postretirement benefits (0.4 ) (1.3 ) Other, net 0.2 - Nonoperating expenses, net 37.5 34.6 Loss before income taxes (28.3 ) (62.2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (0.8 ) 1.1 Net loss (27.5 ) (63.3 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 2.3 3.6 Comprehensive Loss $ (25.2 ) $ (59.7 ) Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 51,091 50,358 Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 51,091 50,358 Loss Per Share - Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (1.26 ) Loss Per Share - Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (1.26 ) OPERATING RATIO(a): 99.3 % 102.3 % (a) Operating ratio is calculated as (i) 100 percent (ii) minus the result of dividing operating income by operating revenue or (iii) plus the result of dividing operating loss by operating revenue, and expressed as a percentage.







STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS Yellow Corporation and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31 (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) 2022

2021

Operating Activities: Net loss $ (27.5 ) $ (63.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35.7 33.3 Lease amortization and accretion expense 27.2 36.9 Lease payments (28.6 ) (37.7 ) Paid-in-kind interest 2.3 2.3 Debt-related amortization 5.9 5.7 Equity-based compensation and employee benefits expense 4.3 5.1 (Gains) losses on property disposals, net (5.5 ) 1.0 Deferred income taxes, net - (1.0 ) Other non-cash items, net 0.2 0.7 Changes in assets and liabilities, net: Accounts receivable (77.5 ) (74.9 ) Accounts payable 36.1 36.1 Other operating assets 9.3 (4.0 ) Other operating liabilities (15.4 ) 21.0 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (33.5 ) (38.8 ) Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (36.4 ) (202.4 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6.6 0.4 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (29.8 ) (202.0 ) Financing Activities: Issuance of long-term debt, net - 176.5 Repayment of long-term debt (8.9 ) (0.5 ) Debt issuance costs - (0.1 ) Payments for tax withheld on equity-based compensation (0.5 ) (0.3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9.4 ) 175.6 Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Amounts Held in Escrow (72.7 ) (65.2 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Amounts Held in Escrow, Beginning of Period 314.8 478.0 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Amounts Held in Escrow, End of Period $ 242.1 $ 412.8 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ (30.9 ) $ (27.3 )





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Yellow Corporation and Subsidiaries (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Total Debt

Commitment Debt Issue As of March 31, 2022 Par Value Discount Fee Costs Book Value UST Loan Tranche A $ 313.8 $ - $ (11.8 ) $ (3.1 ) $ 298.9 UST Loan Tranche B 400.0 - (15.7 ) (4.1 ) 380.2 Term Loan 605.3 (13.3 ) - (6.0 ) 586.0 ABL Facility - - - - - Secured Second A&R CDA 23.5 - - - 23.5 Unsecured Second A&R CDA 42.5 - - - 42.5 Lease financing obligations 221.8 - - (0.1 ) 221.7 Total debt $ 1,606.9 $ (13.3 ) $ (27.5 ) $ (13.3 ) $ 1,552.8 Commitment Debt Issue As of December 31, 2021 Par Value Discount Fee Costs Book Value UST Loan Tranche A $ 311.4 $ - $ (12.9 ) $ (3.4 ) $ 295.1 UST Loan Tranche B 400.0 - (17.3 ) (4.5 ) 378.2 Term Loan 612.5 (15.0 ) - (6.6 ) 590.9 ABL Facility - - - - - Secured Second A&R CDA 24.1 - - - 24.1 Unsecured Second A&R CDA 42.5 - - (0.1 ) 42.4 Lease financing obligations 224.0 - - (0.2 ) 223.8 Total debt $ 1,614.5 $ (15.0 ) $ (30.2 ) $ (14.8 ) $ 1,554.5 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Liquidity March 31, December 31, 2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 233.8 $ 310.7 Managed Accessibility(a) 43.1 48.1 Total Cash and cash equivalents and Managed Accessibility

$ 276.9 $ 358.8 (a)Managed Accessibility represents the maximum amount we would access on the ABL Facility and is adjusted for eligible receivables plus eligible borrowing base cash measured for the applicable period. If eligible receivables fall below the threshold management uses to measure availability, which is 10% of the borrowing line, the credit agreement governing the ABL Facility permits adjustments from the eligible borrowing base cash to restricted cash prior to the compliance measurement date, which is 15 days from the period close.





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Yellow Corporation and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31 (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (27.5 ) $ (63.3 ) Interest expense, net 37.7 35.8 Income tax expense (benefit) (0.8 ) 1.1 Depreciation and amortization 35.7 33.3 EBITDA 45.1 6.9 Adjustments for TL Agreements: (Gains) losses on property disposals, net (5.5 ) 1.0 Non-cash reserve changes(a) (1.9 ) (1.8 ) Letter of credit expense 2.1 2.1 Permitted dispositions and other 0.3 0.7 Equity-based compensation expense 2.3 2.1 Other, net 0.7 1.0 Expense amounts subject to 10% threshold(b): Department of Defense settlement charge 5.3 - Other, net 3.6 4.6 Adjusted EBITDA prior to 10% threshold 52.0 16.6 Adjustments pursuant to TTM calculation(b) - (3.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52.0 $ 13.2 (a) Non-cash reserve changes reflect the net charges for union and nonunion vacation, with such adjustments to be reduced by cash charges in a future period when paid. (b) Pursuant to the TL Agreements, Adjusted EBITDA limits certain adjustments in aggregate to 10% of the trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") Adjusted EBITDA, prior to the inclusion of amounts subject to the 10% threshold, for each period ending. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, integration costs, severance, and non-recurring charges. The limitation calculation is updated quarterly based on TTM Adjusted EBITDA, and any necessary adjustment resulting from this limitation, if applicable, will be presented here. The sum of the quarters may not necessarily equal TTM Adjusted EBITDA due to the expiration of adjustments from prior periods.





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Yellow Corporation and Subsidiaries For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended March 31 (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months 2022

2021

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (73.3 ) $ (121.1 ) Interest expense, net 152.3 143.2 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.2 (18.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 146.0 132.5 EBITDA 226.2 136.5 Adjustments for TL Agreements: Gains on property disposals, net (5.8 ) (5.0 ) Non-cash reserve changes(a) 11.5 0.8 Letter of credit expense 8.5 7.8 Permitted dispositions and other 0.4 0.8 Equity-based compensation expense 4.6 4.8 Non-union pension settlement charges 64.7 3.6 Other, net 2.7 6.1 Expense amounts subject to 10% threshold(b): Department of Defense settlement 5.3 - COVID-19 - 3.7 Other, net 23.3 19.0 Adjusted EBITDA prior to 10% threshold 341.4 178.1 Adjustments pursuant to TTM calculation(b) - (7.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 341.4 $ 171.0 For explanations of footnotes (a) and (b), please refer to previous page.



